HLA Typing for Transplant Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Global Forecast to 2028

The global HLA typing for transplant market size is expected to reach USD 1,206.02 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.0%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, rising number of transplant procedures, and growing investment in Human Leukocyte Antigen research are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing need for organ transplants due to rising incidence of organ failure due to unhealthy lifestyle and eating habits, and excessive alcohol consumption and drug abuse are other key factors driving revenue growth of the market.

Human Leukocyte Antigen (HLA) typing is primarily carried out to assess immune compatibility of donors and recipient for bone marrow or cord blood transplants. HLA molecules are major molecules that initiate graft rejection and have been widely studied in transplantation biology. HLA typing and matching offers numerous benefits in organ transplantation such as better graft function, longer graft survival, reduced chances of graft rejection, and increased possibility of reduced immunosuppression. Technological advancement in molecular diagnostics have enabled HLA typing to offer more accurate results based on the identification of differences in HLA genes. This is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Key Players covered in this report are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Illumina, Inc., CareDx, Inc., Immucor, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Hologic, Inc., Luminex, Biofortuna, Takara Bio, and Omixon, among others.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global HLA typing for transplant market based on technology, product, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Molecular Assay Technologies PCR-Based Molecular Assays Real-time PCR Sequence-specific Primer-PCR Sequence-specific Oligonucleotide-PCR Other PCR-based Molecular Assays Sequencing-based Molecular Assays Sanger Sequencing Next-generation Sequencing Other Sequencing-based Molecular Assays

Non-molecular Assay Technologies

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Instrument

Reagents

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Diagnostic Applications Antibody Screening Chimerism Monitoring Others

Research Applications

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Academic & Research Institutes

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The hla typing for transplant industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The hla typing for transplant Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the hla typing for transplant manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

