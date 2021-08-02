Membrane Chromatography Market Forecast To Reach USD 641.87 Million By 2028 Says Reports And Data

The global membrane chromatography market size is expected to reach USD 641.87 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 15.8% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing advantages of membrane chromatography over other chromatography techniques, rapid adoption of membrane chromatography in biotechnology research, and growing investment in biopharmaceutical R&D are key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, rapid advancement in validation of chromatographic processes to develop a more cost-efficient approach and provide better understanding of the processes is also expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Membrane chromatography uses membranes having micron-size pores that contain functional ligands on inner surface of the pores. These membranes enable selective separations through adsorption or binding depending on ion-exchange, reversed-phase, affinity, and hydrophobic interactions. Membrane chromatography can significantly reduce downstream bioprocessing costs attributed to its disposable nature, low buffer utilization, and low material costs. This is a key factor boosting adoption of membrane chromatography for research purposes and is expected to drive revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

The key companies profiled in the report include:



Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global membrane chromatography market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key driving and restraining factors expected to affect the growth of membrane chromatography market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the membrane chromatography market in the coming years?

