Compound Management Market Share To Reach USD 1,212.9 Million By 2028 Says Reports And Data

The global compound management market size is expected to reach USD 1,212.9 million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 17% over the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Steady global market revenue growth is primarily attributed to increasing drug discovery and development programs worldwide, rise in sample storage and transportation activities, growing need for compound management outsourcing services, and expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. Some other significant market growth-influencing factors are growing emphasis on outsourcing chemical and biological samples, increasing pharmaceutical R&D activities, rising focus on biobanking, and surge in research collaborations among universities and research institutes and pharmaceutical companies. However, inaccurate management and lack of expertise in compound management are some of the key factors expected to restrain global market revenue growth to some extent going ahead.

The compound management market has been segmented into key regions of the world and offers an analysis of growth rate, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, demand and supply, import and export, revenue contribution, and presence of key players in each region. A country-wise analysis of the market is offered in the report to gain a better understanding of the regional spread and progress of the compound management market.

Key Players covered in this report are

BioAscent, Beckman Coulter Inc., Evotec, Hamilton Company, Brooks Life Sciences, Titian Service Limited, LiCONiC Systems, TTP Labtech, AXXAM S.p.A., and Tecan are major companies operating in the global compound management

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this study, the global compound management market has been segmented based on type, sample type, application, end-use, and region:

By Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Products Automated Compound/Sample Storage Systems Automated Liquid Handling Systems Others

Services

Outsourcing Services

Others

By Sample Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Chemical Compounds

Biological Samples

Others

By Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Drug Discovery

BioBanking

Gene Synthesis

Others

By End-user (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research and Academic Institutes

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The compound management industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The compound management Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the compound management manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

