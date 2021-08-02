Brain Health Supplements Market Demand, Growth, Trend, Business Opportunities, Manufacturers and Research Methodology by 2027

The global Brain Health Supplements market size is expected to be valued at USD 13.38 Billion by 2028 from USD 7.21 Billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 8.4% through the forecast period. The growing consciousness about mental health, augmenting need to maintain brain function, and the augmenting need to manage stress and anxiety are predominantly boosting the market growth. Brain health supplements are made from natural substances or extracts from herbs or plants that essentially boost memory function, attention, focus, and alertness in healthy adults. They have also been proven to be highly effective in the management of sleep, depression, and anxiety.

The escalating apprehension for brain health supplements, growing usage of these supplements by young adults, and the increasing presence of brain health supplements on online channels are the significant factors propelling the growth of the industry. Additionally, the augmenting burden of dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and other neurological disorders among the senior population is further contributing to the market growth.

Key Players covered in this report are

Natural Factors Nutritional Products Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Peak Nootropics, HVMN Inc., Onnit Labs, Inc., AlternaScript, Quincy Bioscience, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, and Purelife Bioscience Co., Ltd., among others.

Market Overview:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries are fast evolving. Patients are benefiting from the promise of cell and gene therapies; formerly incurable diseases are on the verge of discovering effective treatments. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning technologies are raising hopes for more imaginative, faster, and less expensive therapy discovery and development. Data-driven projects have the potential to assist manufacturing, the supply chain, and the entire healthcare ecosystem. Consumer attitudes and behaviours are changing in a variety of ways, ranging from increased use of technology and readiness to share data to a desire to use tools to make prescription and treatment decisions. In the next years, such factors will fuel pharma and healthcare market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global Brain Health Supplements Market based on Product Type, Application, Supplement Type, Age Group, Sales Channel and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Herbal Extract

Vitamins and Minerals

Natural Molecules

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Memory Enhancement

Depression and Mood

Attention and Focus

Sleep and Recovery

Stress and Anxiety

Anti-aging and Longevity

Supplement Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Tablets

Capsules

Powder

Others

Age Group (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Children

Adults

Elderly

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Pharmacies and Drug Stores

Supermarkets

Online

Others

Based on Region market is segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Major Points covered in this report are as below:

• The Brain Health Supplements industry development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. The feasibility of new investment projects are assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

• With the tables and figures, the report provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

• Development policies and plans, manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

• The Brain Health Supplements Market report provides key statistics on the market status of the Brain Health Supplements manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

We can also provide the customized data for separate regions like North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa

