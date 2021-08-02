Laboratory Mixer Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

The global laboratory mixer market is projected to be valued at USD 2.25 billion by end of 2027 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, expanding at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. The factors such as increasing investment in the research and development especially from the pharmaceutical industries along with increasing demand for laboratory mixers from various applications. Laboratory mixer is one of the primary equipment, which gas applications such as blending, mixing, and agitating mixtures. Demand for these mixers are increasing substantially as the research laboratories are widely accepting mixers during their newer researches especially across pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies. This growing demand for advanced mixers is directly fueling growth of the market and is expected to be same during the forecast period.

However, high cost coupled with less reimbursement policies for laboratory mixers are restraining growth of the market to some extent. Nonetheless, larger life of newer mixtures and low maintenance cost of these instruments are estimated to improve the market scenarios for the growth of its market. Furthermore, increasing investment for research and development all across the globe and especially from Asia Pacific is estimated to drive growth of the market in the coming future.

The key companies profiled in the report include:

IKA Works, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor, Inc. (VWR), Eppendorf, Benchmark Scientific, Inc., Cole-Parmer, Corning Incorporated, Scientific Industries Inc., Heidolph Instruments GmbH & CO. KG., and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Market Overview and Dynamics:

The pharmaceutical and healthcare sector has been rapidly growing over the last few decades and is expected to register significantly robust revenue growth over the forecast period owing to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Emergence of various diseases, technological developments, and improving healthcare facilities are key factors fueling global market growth. Increasing number of research and development activities and high investments and funds by various organizations is fueling market growth.

Increasing emphasis of market players to develop enhanced devices and products is also boosting growth of the global Laboratory Mixer market. In addition, increasing adoption of AI in various healthcare applications, point-of-care diagnostics and high incorporation of home settings is fueling global market revenue growth. Moreover, extensive usage of telemedicine for consultation during COVID-19 crisis and rapid advancements in rapid testing is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead.

The research report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market using advanced research methodologies such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It also covers analysis of the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, corporate deals and partnerships, among others. It also offers critical insights into their financial status, global position, product portfolio, revenue and gross profit margins.

The report provides crucial insights into regional spread of the market and offers critical insights into import/export, production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, cost, price, estimated revenue and gross margins, technological developments, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, and presence of key players in each region.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global laboratory mixer market on the basis of type, product, platform, end user, and region:

By Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Shakers

Magnetic Stirrers

Vortex Mixers

Conical Mixers

Overhead Stirrers

Accessories

By Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Digital Devices

Analog Devices

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Research Labs

Pharma- Biotech

CROs

Food Labs

Environmental Testing

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key driving and restraining factors expected to affect the growth of Laboratory Mixer market?

Who are the leading players in the market?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the market?

Which region is expected to dominate the Laboratory Mixer market in the coming years?

