Soy Isoflavones Market Revenue, Region, Country, and Segment Analysis & Sizing For 2027

The Global Soy Isoflavones Market is projected to reach USD 35.57 billion in 2027. A major driving force in market growth is the substantial rise in the demand for nutraceutical supplements in all age groups and a global rise in disposable income.

For both developed and developing countries, the aging population is becoming a global trend. Consumers worldwide are increasingly concentrating on the quality of life changes and paying very close attention to the foods they consume. Increased health concerns have led to an increase in the use of natural products.

Isoflavones belong to the phytoestrogen group and are plant-derived compounds. A variety of food and plants products such as soy, red clover, rice, lentils, flax seeds, and green tea & peas are used to extract Isoflavones. From these sources, isoflavones are extracted as powder. These products are high in calcium and proteins and the health benefits of compounds such as isoflavones from these sources.

Soy is a leading source of isoflavones worldwide. It is known that soy-based isoflavones have many health benefits. Isoflavones based on soy are used to control high blood pressure, cholesterol, and heart disease. This is thought to be a safe solution for breast cancer prevention, heat flashes following breast cancer, premenstrual syndrome (PMS) and menopause.

Isoflavones are very important to human health. Such compounds turn into phytoestrogens that perform the same role as the endogenous estrogen in the body as they enter the body.

The COVID-19 impact:

The pandemic COVID-19 will definitely impact the growth of the industry to some extent. Important industry players are pessimistic about business opportunities and prefer to reinvent their approaches in order to support themselves. The pandemic had a big effect on the economies, which obliged most large corporations to avoid manufacturing and other activities. Across various parts of the world, there is a lack of money as a result of regular lockdowns. Contributing to a significant decrease in demand in this sector has affected COVID-19 foreign trade, exports, and imports. The biggest firms on the planet tend to purify their assets and maintain cash reserves. Real disposable incomes for people will definitely decrease, and producers are looking for new ways to meet market demand at much lower rates.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In specific end-use industries such as food & beverages, cosmetic products, nutraceutical, and herbal supplements, animal fodder and pharmaceuticals, isoflavone extracts are used as raw material.

Most of the overall market for isoflavones is represented in nutraceuticals. Throughout the forecasted period, the segment is expected to show similar growth trends.

The industry is highly fragmented and aggressive. Today, there are fewer experienced players as well as small players in the industry.

Various companies are heavily investing in R&D to provide customers with reliable, low-cost solutions.

Throughout the forecast era, the red clover segment is projected to rise the fastest in the isoflavone industry.

During the prediction period, the powder segment should have registered the fastest growth.

In the projected era, the North American region will account for the largest market share.

In January 2018, In Singapore, ADM opened a Center of Innovation. The center will promote fruit, feed, industrial, and energy products’ production and application of ingredients.

Key players in the market include Archer Daniels Midland, Medisys Biotech Pvt. Ltd., SK Bioland, Guzen Development, Aushadhi Herbal, Fujicco Co., Ltd, Tradichem S.L, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Frutarom Ltd., and HerboNutra, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports And Data has segmented into the global Soy Isoflavoneson the basis of Source, Form, Application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Soy

Red Clover

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Food & Beverages

Nutraceutical

Cosmetics

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S Canada

Europe UK Germany France BENELUX

Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA



Table of content:

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. Soy Isoflavones Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Soy Isoflavones Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Growth in the population

4.2.2.2. Menopausal issues prevail

4.2.2.3. Rising demand for Isoflavones in North America and Europe

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Stringent legislative demands

4.2.3.2. Lack of skilled labor during COVID-19

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis

4.9. Customer Mapping

4.10. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

4.11. Global Recession Influence

Chapter 5. Soy Isoflavones By Source Insights & Trends

5.1. Farming Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Soy

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3. Red Clover

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Others

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Soy Isoflavones By Application Insights & Trends

6.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Food & Beverages

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

6.3. Nutraceutical

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cosmetics

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, By Region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Billion)

Continued….

