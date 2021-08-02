Laparoscopic Hand Instruments Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2026

Investments by government bodies for laparoscopic hand instruments due to technical advancements and changing lifestyle are key factors contributing to high CAGR of laparoscopic hand instruments market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 8.28 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 8.8%, Market Trends– Advancements in Laparoscopic hand instrument market including NBI and Minilaparoscopy

Laparoscopic hand instruments market valued at USD 8.28 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach 16.52 USD Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 8.8%. Laparoscopy is a surgical and a diagnostic procedure, usually, it has only a minimal risk as a small cut is made, in which a thin tube is inserted which has a high-resolution camera, the camera is responsible for sending the images.

In laparoscopy, a small incision is made, which improves in the post-operative period. Here, the laparoscope is being used along with suturing devices, staplers, and ligation devices. In this procedure, surgeons inspect inside of the abdomen and pelvis region without making large incisions in the skin through the abdominal wall through which a laparoscope (viewing tube) is inserted. The Crucial growth factor is that there is a rise in health care spending, also the number of bariatric surgeries like gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band has increased. Prevalence of obesity and the development of technology has given a boost to the market.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Medtronic plc (Ireland), B. Braun Aesculap (Germany), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Richard Wolf GmbH (Germany), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), Smith & Nephew plc (U.K.), Cook Medical Inc. (U.S.),

Laparoscopic Hand Instruments Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Product Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Laparoscopes Video Laparoscopes Fiber Laparoscopes

Energy Devices

Insufflators

Suction/Irrigation Systems

Access Devices

Closure Devices

Hand Instruments

Accessories

Robot-Assisted Surgery Systems

Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Rigid laparoscopes

Flexible laparoscopes

Application Outlook:

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Bariatric Surgery

General Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

Urological Surgery

Colorectal Surgery

Pediatric Surgery

End use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Centers

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

