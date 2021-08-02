Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast Report Analysis, Statistics, Revenue, Demand and Trend Analysis Research Report by 2027

Rising adoption of sedentary lifestyle, rising instances of cardiovascular diseases globally, increased demand within the global cardiovascular rehabilitation in developed nation, growing awareness regarding concerns, and growing need for cardiac rhythm management are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Cardiac Rehabilitation market during forecast period.

Market Size – USD 1.72 billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.5%, Market Trends–Free fall in healthy living lifestyle, multiple global initiatives and government policies

The cardiac rehabilitation market was valued at USD 1.72 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.83 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 6.5%. The increasing number of cardiac surgeries due to various diseases such as cholesterol, metabolism syndrome, diabetes, and other lifestyle disorders is a critical factor for market growth. Nearly 71 million adults have high cholesterol consisting of low-density lipoprotein, which is a common cause of heart disorders in the US, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Increasing prevalence of cardiac disorders such as arrhythmia, cardiomyopathy and other heart related diseases is expected to propel the market. Atrial fibrillation, a most common type of arrhythmia, has broadly affected the U.S. population. For instance, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that about 2.7 million people in the US have atrial fibrillation, and this number is further expected to increase during forecast period.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2533

The Cardiac Rehabilitation market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Cardiac Rehabilitation market. The global Cardiac Rehabilitation market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Cardiac Rehabilitation Market and profiled in the report are:

Cedars-Sinai, Cleveland clinic, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER), Ball Dynamics International LLC, Core Health and Fitness, Omron corporations, Honeywell International, Inc., BioTelemetry Inc, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Smiths Group

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/2533

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Segmentation by Type:

Device Types Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Defibrillators

Blood pressure Monitor Aneroid Digital

Treadmills

Heart Rate Monitor

Elliptical Upright Seated

Stabilization ball

Rower

Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Segmentation by Application:

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Angioplasty

Coronary artery disease

Cardiomyopathy

Cholesterol management

Diabetes

Heart and lung transplant

Heart valve surgery

Pulmonary hypertension

Metabolic syndrome

Arrhythmia

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Cardiac Rehabilitation Centers

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/cardiac-rehabilitation-market

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Cardiac Rehabilitation market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Cardiac Rehabilitation industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Request a customization of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2533

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

Explore our related report from different Publications:

Food Waste Management Market Size

Food & Beverage Processing Equipment Market Share

Smart Education and Learning Market Trends

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Growth

Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market Forecast