Cardiac Safety Services Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2026

The rising incidences of Cardiovascular disorders, improved technological advances, rising prevalence of heart related diseases, rising geriatric population, new product launches, and strategic collaboration, are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the Cardiac Safety Services market during the forecast period.

Market Size – USD 384.9 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 11 % Market Trends– Favorable government funding scenario.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Cardiac Safety Services Market valued at USD 384.9 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 895.7 million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11%. Cardiac safety is the primary cause of the Clinical trial delay and drug abandonment. Cardiac Safety services are beneficial for monitoring the abnormalities of the heart. There has been a significant rise in the R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical industry and increased R&D activities. The increase in the number of clinical trials is fuelling the growth of the market. Additionally, the advances of the new technologies in the cardiac services market are offering growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high expenditure cost of cardiac safety evaluation is hindering the growth of the market.

American college of cardiology has reported in the year 2019 that Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the primary cause of death in the United States and is responsible for 840,768 deaths in 2016. From 2006 – 2016, the U.S. death rate from cardiovascular disorders have decreased by 18.6% and from coronary heart disease by 31.8%.

The report provides a complete coverage of the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, corporate and government deals, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. To offer a clear understanding of the scope of the industry, competitive landscape and different progressive aspects are studied extensively in the report.

Key companies operating in the global market and profiled in the report include:

Biotrial (France), Banook Group (France & Canada), Bioclinica (a subsidiary of Cinven, US), Certara L.P. (U.S.), Celerion, Inc. (U.S.), ERT, Inc. (U.S.), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (U.S.), Medpace Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), Ncardia AG (Belgium), Richmond Pharmacology (U.K.), PhysioStim (France), Shanghai Medicilon Inc. (China), Pharmaceutical Product Development LLC (U.S.), SGS S.A. (Switzerland), BioTelemetry, Inc. (U.S.), IQVIA (U.S.), OMRON Healthcare, Inc (Japan), Biobeat (U.S.) and InBody USA (U.S.), Microsoft (U.S.)

The report further offers insights into company overviews, business landscape, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, financial standing, global market position, gross profit margins, SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for each company. The report also covers feasibility analysis and investment return analysis to offer deeper insights into market landscape and industrial chain.

Cardiac Safety Services Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

ECG/Holter Measurement

Blood Pressure Measurement

Cardiovascular Imaging

Thorough Q.T. Studies

Other Services

Applications Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Integrated Services

Standalone Services

End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2024)

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biopharmaceutical Companies

Contract Research Organizations

The report discusses in detail the geographical spread of the market in key regions of the world including North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report studies the region expected to dominate market growth over the forecast period. The report also talks about the key factors such as supply and demand ratio, production and consumption patterns, consumer demands, technological advancement, research activities, and presence of key players that can influence vital parameters such as market size, market trends, market share, and revenue generation in each region.

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report utilizes advanced analytical tools to research, gather, and analyze data. The in-depth research report has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and the data has been further validated and verified from industry experts, professionals, and research analysts. The report also offers strategic recommendations to key market players and novice players to overcome barriers and limitations and gain a robust footing in the market.

