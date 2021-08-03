Medium Chain Triglycerides Analysis Market Revenue, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2027

The Global Medium Chain Triglycerides Analysis Market is forecast to reach USD 1.07 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Fats that are derived by processing palm kernel and coconut oils may be referred to as Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). MCTs can be considered as a man-made fat. Its unique functional and metabolic properties are the result of its chemical structure that makes it a versatile ingredient in various food, flavor, and pharmaceutical applications. One of its major use is manufacturing MCT oil, which is a supplement made from these fats, which have a high concentration of MCTs. MCTs are considered to be highly beneficial in weight loss in various ways. In one study, it was stated that these manmade fat increases leptin and peptide YY. These two hormones increase feelings of fullness and minimize appetite.

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Lonza Group Ltd, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Croda International PLC, Musim Mas Holdings, The Procter & Gamble Company, Wilmar International Limited, Acme-Hardesty Co. Inc., Sternchemie GmbH & Co Kg and Nutiva.

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Palm

Coconut

Others

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Food Grade

Technical Grade

Medical Grade

Others

Fatty Acid Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Capric Acid

Caprylic Acid

Caproic Acid

Lauric Acid

Form Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Dry

Liquid

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2027)

Pharmaceuticals

Dietary & health supplements

Personal care & cosmetics

Others

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

