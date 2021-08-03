Aqueous Coating System Market Global Advancement and Latest Study Report 2021 to 2026

The global Aqueous Coating System Market is expected to reach USD 89.72 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Aqueous coating is majorly fueled by the growing demand for construction and emergence of new buildings in both developed and developing countries. Electronics, automotive and paper printing industry also play a part in the boosting of the market. Construction and building industry hold a larger market share followed closely by the automotive industry.

Major market players for Aqueous Coating System Market – Key participants include Kompac, Prisco, AkzoNobel, PPG, Sherwin Williams, Henkel, Sika, RPM International, Valspar, BASF Coatings, Kansai Paints, Asian Paints, and Dulux Group among others.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Aqueous Coating systems market on the basis of Coating System, Chemical Structures, Application, Viscosity, and Region:

Coating Systems Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Binder System Hybrid Systems Water-Soluble Systems Baking Systems Two-Component PU systems Two-Component epoxy systems



Chemical Structures Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Mineral Oil Defoamers Silicone Defoamers Silicone-free Polymer Defoamers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Glass fiber sizing Plastic coating Building and Construction Textile finishing Vehicle painting Paper and Printing Industry Electronics

Viscosity Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026) Glass Bottles Organic Rheology Additive Urea based Additive Polyamide based Additive Liquid Associative thickeners Natural Phyllosilicates



Asia and Pacific have the largest market share owing to the government regulations and its step forward towards infrastructure and transportation. Indian and Chinese government has taken to build and develop roads and improve transportation. North America is set to follow with the presence of leading companies. Europe too has a large market for aqueous coating as the government in that region has become very strict regarding environmental issues. An alternative is increasingly being demanded of the existing coatings.

