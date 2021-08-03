Building & Construction Chemicals Market CAGR Insights Emerging By 2026

The global Building & Construction Chemicals Market is expected to reach USD 76.00 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Building and construction chemicals belong to the class of specialty chemicals that are used in the construction sector. In construction projects, be it residential, commercial, or industrial, building and construction chemicals are used at various stages of construction to provide high durability, longevity and environmental sustainability to the constructed structure.

The market growth is growth primarily stimulated by rising construction activities in both new construction and repairs & rehabilitation activities. Various newly developed building and construction chemical products give superior performance and outcomes. Therefore, there is a swing in demand towards chemicals providing improved value addition in construction activities with products, like specialty cement additives, silicon caulks, polymer-based grouts and mortars among others.

Request Free sample of this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1218

The market growth will be primarily driven by increased investments in the infrastructure applications, which are anticipated to rise substantially during the forecast period. Government spending has been one of the major factors propelling the growth of the construction industry. The monetary constraint on the government has been mitigated by numerous public-private partnerships, thereby increasing the focus on development.

Major Players of Building & Construction Chemicals Market – Key participants include BASF SE, SIKA AG, W.R. Grace & Company, The DOW Chemical Company, RPM International Inc., SOPREMA Group, Asian Mortar, Dayton Superior Corporation, Dahsin waterproofing Co. Ltd., Bostik SA, Pidilite Industries, Arkema SA, Fosroc International Ltd., Ashland Inc., and Mapei SPA among others.

Request for customization of this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1218

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global building & construction chemicals market on the basis of type, application, end-user and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Adhesives Hot-Melt Adhesives Reactive Adhesives Water-Borne Adhesives Solvent-Borne Adhesives Others

Flame Retardants Inorganic Compounds Hydroxides Brominated Chlorinated Nitrogen Based Phosphorous Based

Protective Coatings Exterior and Interior Paints Corrosion Resistant Coatings Abrasion Resistant Coatings Chemical Resistant Coatings Primer

Concrete & Mortar Admixture Plasticizers Super plasticizers Accelerating Agents Air Entraining agents Retarding Agents Others

Water Proofing Chemicals Sealants Synthetic Rubber Bitumen

Mold Release Agents & Curing Compounds Mold Release Agents Curing Compounds Resin Based Curing Agents

Grouts & Grout Admixture Cementitious Grout Grouting Admixture Epoxy Grouts Anchor Grouts

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2026 and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

New Construction

Repairs

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below:

https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/building-and-construction-chemicals-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: http://google.hn/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Related Reports :

Foam Tape Market

Benzonitrile Market

Onshore Drilling Fluids Market

tert-Butylamine (tBA) Market

Coupling Agents Market

Polyamide Market