Reflective Material Market Growth Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Geographic Segmentation Till 2028

The Global Reflective Material Market is projected to reach USD 7.15 Billion in 2028. The increasing demand for materials that offer high visibility, thus providing safety in the workplace and reducing the number of accidents, is primarily driving the market’s growth during the forecast period.

Reflective Material Market Size – USD 3.15 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 10.8%, Market Trends – High demand in construction, textile sectors.

The market is expected to witness robust growth due to increasing demand from the construction and textile sector. These materials provide high visibility and are beneficial in low light conditions like snow, fog, and darkness after nightfall. Rapid industrialization and development of infrastructure are taking place in most of the countries, and this is propelling the construction sector around the world. The safety of workers involved in construction activities is an issue in which reflective materials addresses and stringent worker safety regulations are driving the market’s growth. Apart from these usages of such materials in traffic signals offer better traffic management. Textile or the apparel sector is also experiencing the benefits of reflective materials, and thus the consumption from this sector is duly increasing.

Fluctuations and volatility in prices of raw materials like reflective micro prisms, glass, aluminum have been noticed in the last few years. Thus major manufacturers of the industry are facing a challenge dealing with this issue. There is also an imbalance in the supply and demand of materials in the market. Regulations and policies regarding the environment and usage of low impact or recyclable materials have also undergone continuous changes, which is making it difficult for the manufacturers to continue operations by meeting all the standards. These factors are hindering the market’s growth to a certain extent. Manufacturers around the world are focusing on developing solutions that would be cost-effective as well as eco friendly.

Further key findings from the report suggest

There have been a number of new product launches in the market amongst which PELTOR by 3M, TrafficJet Xpert by Avery Dennison, Glodian SG-9000, Glodian EGP-1100, Glodian HIP-PRO, EZPEEL, Glodian AGT/RGT by REFLOMAX and VizLite Dual Technology by Viz Reflectives require special mention.

Key players in the market include 3M, ORAFOL Europe GmbH, Avery Dennison Dominic Optical, NIPPON CARBIDE INDUSTRIES CO. INC., REFLOMAX, Palho Group, Jinsung Corporation, Viz Reflectives, and Daoming Optics & Chemical Co. Ltd, among others.

There have been a number of M&A in the industry like ORAFOL Europe GmbH acquiring KAY Automotive Graphics in 2020 and Avery Dennison acquiring Smartrac’s Transponder business in 2020.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Reflective Material Market market on the basis of Product, Material Type, Application and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2020-2028)

Fabric

Sheet

Coatings

Paints & Inks

Tape & Films

Specialty Products

Others

Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2020-2028)

Microprismatic

Glass

Ceramic Beads

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2020-2028)

Building & Construction

Textile

Automotive

Healthcare

Others

