Water-Based Adhesive Industry Size, Share, Development by 2026 | Comp1, Comp2, Comp3, etc.

Water-based adhesives mainly used to bond dissimilar substrates in various application such as paper & packaging, tapes & labels, woodworking, building & construction, and automotive & transportation. Demand for water-based adhesives is expected to gain traction owing to its significant properties such as flexibility, low cost, quick set, and strong bonds the demand for the Water-Based Adhesive Industry is anticipated to dominate the Water-Based Adhesive Industry during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, The global Water-Based Adhesive Industry was valued at USD 15.08 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 23.35 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6%. Water-Based Adhesive Industry is expected to witness for significant growth during the forecast period owing to its useful application in several end-use industries. Additionally, A rise in environmental and safety issues has further enhanced the growth of the market as the water-based adhesive is low in VOC.

Market Size – USD 15.08 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.6 %, Market Trends – Product launches and research for advanced Water-Based Adhesives

A wide range of key end-users earned by the global Water-Based Adhesive Industry such as those operating in the construction, automotive, and packaging segments are expected to augment the measure of demand during the coming forecast year. Furthermore, a global Water-Based Adhesive Industry expected impressive growth while riding on various advantages offered by the products, including zero-emission, improved heat resistance, and no residual order.

Water-based adhesives are derived from natural polymers and are expected to find broader applications in several end-use industries. For instance, water-based adhesive derived from an animal is an ultimate choice for a quick set application while bookbinding could mainly employ water-based adhesive prepared from starch-based vegetables. Since the water-based adhesive is free of solvent, it could be safe for use in closed areas with not much ventilation. Applications such as bottle labeling, coating, and paper lamination mostly make use of water-based adhesive.

The Water-Based Adhesive Industry report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the Water-Based Adhesive Industry. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

Henkel AG & Company,

KGaA,

Arkema,

Sika AG,

B. Fuller Company,

DowDupont,

3M,

DIC Corporation,

Ashland Inc.,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

and PPG Industries, Inc.

and among others.

Water-Based Adhesive Market Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Acrylic Polymer Emulsion (PAE)

Polyvinyl Acetate (PVA) Emulsion

Vinyl Acetate Ethylene (VAE) Emulsion

Styrene Butadiene (SB) Latex

Polyurethane Dispersion (PUD)

Based on Application:

Tapes & Labels

Paper & Packaging

Building & Construction

Woodworking

Automotive & Transportation

Others (consumer & DIY, leather & footwear, sports & leisure, and assembly)

The report talks about the key competitors with regard to their market size, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, regional spread, and research and development activities. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, corporate deals, and licensing agreements, and more. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional spread.

The regional analysis offers a complete overview of the regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key market trends influencing the growth of the Water-Based Adhesive Industry?

Who are the prominent players of the Water-Based Adhesive Industry?

What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Water-Based Adhesive Industry?

What are the key growth driving and restraining of the Water-Based Adhesive Industry?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the prominent players of the Water-Based Adhesive Industry?

What are the key outcomes of the SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

