Textile Dyes Industry Size Worth USD 10.13 Billion by 2026 With CAGR of 5.7% | Reports and Data

The increasing demand for apparel industries owing to the rise in demand for consumers and growth in population is propelling the market growth.

The global Textile Dyes Industry is forecast to reach USD 10.13 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Textile Dyes are specialty dyes that are used in the apparel industry for coloring purposes. Textile dyes are also used in dying home textiles, industrial textiles, and many others.

The market for textile dyes is influenced by the rising demand for home furnishing products for decoration, the evolution of environment friendly dyes required by textiles industries, and the development of packaging industries, which require large textile dyes. Dying is one of the main attraction of any fabric, and it adds commercial value to the fabrics. Fabrics are dyed either by using dying solution or by printing, using dye pastes.

Market Size – USD 6.38 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.7%, Market Trends – The advent of environment friendly textile dyes.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as unfavorable effects of textile dyes pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period. Consistent advancements in the dyes market owing to innovative efforts have enhanced the efficiency of textile dyes.

The Textile Dyes Industry report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the Textile Dyes Industry. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

Archroma,

Tanatex Dyes,

Vipul organics Ltd,

DyStar Singapore Private Ltd,

Zhejiang Runtu Co. Ltd.,

Jihua Group,

A Robama,

Organic Dyes and Pigments,

Huntsman International LLC,

and Kiri Industries Ltd,

among others.

Textile Dyes Industry Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Cotton

Viscose

Wool

Nylon

Polyester

Acrylic

Others

Based on Application:

Apparels

Home Textile

Industrial Textile

Other

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Further key findings from the report suggest

The textile industry is seeing growth due to an increase in demand for clothes with an increasing population, disposable income, and changing consumption pattern.

Apparels account for the largest market share of 48.8% in the year 2018. China became the largest consumer of textile dyes owing to the ever-growing apparel and textile production, and on the huge production of viscose and cotton. China became a leader in world apparel and home textile (sheets and towel) production because of its low-cost labor compared with other countries.

Home textile segment is forecasted to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. This segment is witnessing a growth in the Asia Pacific region due to the high demand for traditionally crafted home textiles.

Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Countries like India, China, and Japan are rapidly catching up with the growth in the textile chemical market. Textile production and dyes consumption have shifted from North America to Asia.

