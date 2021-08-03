Glass-Filled Plastic Market has huge growth in industry: BASF SE, Royal DSM N.V., Evonik Industries,etc.

Increasing demand for Glass-Filled Plastic from automotive and electrical & electronics is propelling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 7.05 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.6%, Market Trends – Usage in Electric Vehicles to reduce curb weight.

The global Glass-Filled Plastic Market is forecast to reach USD 11.72 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Glass filled nylon is made by adding powdered glass to the nylon resin or by extruding the plastic with glass fibers. Glass filled nylon is known for its high hardness, high tensile strength and low shrinkage at higher temperatures properties. These properties of the Glass-Filled Plastic are increasing their usage in the manufacture of parts used in various industries such as automotive and aerospace industries.

The market for Glass-Filled Plastic is influenced by the rising demand from the automotive industry. Automotive industries prefer Glass-Filled Plastic because it is an ideal solution for weight reduction. They are used in application such as parts inside the engine compartment, engine covers, and under the bonnet of cars.

These factors mentioned above collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as shortage of polyamide 66 pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period.

Major Companies Operating in the industry and profiled in the report are:

BASF SE,

Royal DSM N.V.,

Evonik Industries,

Fukuang Plastic,

Nylatech,

Akro-Plastic GmbH,

Arkema, Ascend,

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

and Radici Group,

among others.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of current market dynamics and the factors that might influence the growth of the market or hamper it. The report provides insight into revenue growth, global and regional analysis, and market segmentation based on types and applications.

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

Polyamide 6

Polyamide 12

Polyamide 66

Market segmentation based on Application:

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Industrial

The report additionally discusses in-depth the strategic initiatives taken by the major market players for expanding their consumer base and to gain market size. This includes a list of mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements. The report includes an extensive profiling of the key companies including their product catalogues, pricing analysis, and business expansion strategies.

The regional analysis of the Glass-Filled Plastic market provides an insight into the regions expected to hold the largest share in the market. According to the research report, North America is expected to dominate the market holding the largest share. Asia Pacific is expected to show a significant growth in the coming years owing to adoption of advanced technologies and growing consumer base. Europe is expected to follow closely behind North America & APAC countries. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are expected to hold a significant share in the market.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

(U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report applies advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis for an accurate estimation of the market. The statistical data is explained by the means of graphs, charts, diagrams, figures, and tables for an ease of understanding. The report also covers the COVID-19 impact analysis.

The report provides an extensive study on the factors that are projected to create significant opportunities for revenue generation and provide insight into gaining market size. The report gives crucial data about the current and future trends that will influence the market growth for the established companies as well as new entrants.

