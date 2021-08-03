Cellular Confinement Systems Market Manufacturers,Size, Analysis, PEST, Region & Country Forecast, 2020–2027

Market Size – USD 430.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.9%, Market Trends – Government initiatives for sustainable infrastructure development

The global Cellular Confinement Systems market is expected to reach USD 738.6 Million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Cellular Confinement Systems are durable, lightweight, and three-dimensional honeycomb-like structures that form a confinement system when filled with compacted non-cohesive soil.

The growth of the construction industry is one of the most significant factors influencing market growth. Cellular Confinement Systems have a widespread application in infrastructural development activities, including construction of express highways, water dams, rail tracks, and airports. Construction of these massive structures over unconsolidated soil poses many challenges, which may be tackled by enhancing the engineering properties of the soil by the use of Cellular Confinement Systems. Besides, growing awareness pertaining to sustainable infrastructural development is anticipated to boost the market demand in the forecast period.

The growing expansion of the new airport and runway construction across the globe is anticipated to stimulate product demand in the upcoming years. Often these construction sites are located in marginal or swamp areas, where working platforms, subgrade stabilization, and base reinforcement are necessary for the airport infrastructure, such as the platforms, airport aprons, runway shoulders, storage yards, and access roads. Cellular Confinement Systems are used by airport authorities and airport pavement designers to enhance the pavement layer.

Availability of substitute products, such as geomembranes, along with the fluctuating price of raw materials, may create hindrances in the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Competitive Landscape

Global Cellular Confinement Systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Cellular Confinement Systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Cellular Confinement Systems Market Top Players (Market Analysis, Opportunities, Demand, Forecasting)

Strata Systems,

PRS Geo-Technologies,

Ten Cate,

TMP Geosynthetics,

Presto Geosystems,

Flexituff International Limited,

GEO Products LLC,

Alliance Geosynthetics,

Tensar International Limited,

and Geocell Systems Inc.,

among others.

Segmentation: Global Cellular Confinement Systems Market

Based on Product Type:

Perforated

Non-Perforated

Based on Application:

Retention of Walls

Earth Reinforcement

Channel & Slope Protection

Others

