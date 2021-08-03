Ethanal Market Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Trends, Key Companies, Forecast To 2026

Increasing demand from food & beverage, paper & pulp, pharmaceutical, and water treatment applications are propelling the market growth.

Market Size – USD 1.38 Billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.4%, Market Trends – Usage of pentaerythritol in manufacturing neoployol esters.

The Global Ethanal Market is forecast to reach USD 2.25 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Ethanal, otherwise called ethanal (CH3CHO), is an organic compound in the aldehyde group. The colorless and flammable liquid has a pungent smell, and it is mainly used as vinegar in households. This compound is present in several fruits and vegetables as well as in diesel and gasoline exhausts.

The market for Ethanal is influenced by the rising food & beverage and chemical industries. Besides the compound have various applications in paints and coatings, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industries. The growing demand for basic dyes and polymer resins is expected to drive the growth of Ethanal market.

The above-mentioned factors collectively create opportunities for the market growth while factors such as environmental and health hazards of Ethanal and phasing out of acetic acid production from Ethanal pose limitations in the market. However, each factor would have a definite impact on the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Ethanal Market:

The latest report is the first Ethanal market research document covering the current global economic landscape severely impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The global health emergency has resulted in unprecedented changes in the global economy, thereby disrupting the Ethanal business sphere’s functioning. The current scenario of this ever-evolving business vertical has been clearly depicted in the report, with a broad evaluation of the pandemic’s present and future effects.

Key Players Profiled in the Report Include:

Showa Denko K.K.,

Merck KGaA,

Celanese Corporation,

Eastman Chemical Company,

Jubilant Life Sciences,

Lonza Group Ltd.,

BASF SE,

CNPC,

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.,

and Ashok Alco-Chem Ltd.

among others.

The Ethanal market Share is segmented on the basis of product types and applications offered by the market to impart an easy understanding of the Ethanal market operations and covers:

By Product Process:

Ethylene Oxidation

Ethanol Oxidation

Ethanol Dehydrogenation

By Application:

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Paints & Coatings

Plastic & Synthetic Rubber

Others

Regional Perspective:

The global Ethanal market Size has been categorized into several significant regions, such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. This section of the report analyzes the presence of the global Ethanal market across the major regions. It determines the market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements of each regional segment.

Report Highlights:

Production Analysis: The report entails production analysis of the global Ethanal market Growth with respect to the key regional segments, product types, and the broad application gamut. Moreover, the price analysis of the leading companies involved in this sector is also covered in the report.

Sales & Revenue Analysis – The report includes accurate market sales volume and revenue estimations, assessed using useful analytical tools.

Supply and Value Chain Analysis: This section of the report offers a detailed examination of the global supply and value chains, which have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Scenario: This section highlights both the emerging and dominant players of the global Ethanal market and summarizes their company profiles, product portfolios, production capacities, and cost and revenue analyses.

