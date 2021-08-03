HSS Market Competition Analysis Report 2021 | Arcelor Mittal S.A., United States Steel Corporation, etc.

The growing demand for HSS in the automotive industry is one of the significant factors influencing market growth.

Market Size – USD 26.36 billion in 2018, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.3%, Market Trends – Increasing use of HSS in the production of welding equipment

The global HSS Market is expected to reach USD 46.62 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. High strength steel is mainly deployed for structural applications as well as in the automobile industry. The growing need to reduce the weight of the automotive and thus, consumption of energy, is expected to stimulate product demand in the upcoming years. Further, increasing investments by steel manufacturers in the research and development activities is anticipated to drive the market growth in the forecast period. At present, the body of a passenger car comprises around 80% HSS, the bulk of which is HSLA steel and an increasing share is multiphase steel.

The rapid growth of the aerospace industry and increasing rate industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies is forecasted to open a window of opportunities for the players in the market.

Additionally, the increasing use of the product in the manufacturing of welding equipment along with innovative technological advancements to produce ultra-high-strength steel with specific properties are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the forecast period.

This report covers complete upcoming and present trends applicable to the market along with restrictions and drivers in the business development. It offers industry predictions for the forthcoming years. This research analyzes main markets and their sub-segments, evolving patterns and pressures on the industry, strategic perspectives and shifting situations of supply and demand, quantifies opportunities with the size of the market and forecasts the market, and monitors emerging developments/opportunities/challenges.

HSS Market Top Players:

Arcelor Mittal S.A.,

United States Steel Corporation,

Baosteel Group Corporation,

TATA Steel,

SSAB AB,

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Steel Corporation,

POSCO,

Steel Authority of India Limited,

Anang Steel Company Limited,

Nucor Corporation,

JSW Steel,

among others.

Market segmentation based on Product Type:

High-Strength Low-Alloy (HSLA) Steel

Transformation-Inducted Plasticity (TRIP) Steel

Bake Hardenable (BH) Steel

Dual-Phase (DP) Steel

Carbon Manganese Steel

Others

Market segmentation based on Application:

Body & Closures

Suspensions

Bumpers

Others

