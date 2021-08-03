Polyaspartic Coatings Industry 2020 Business Scenario – Akzonobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, etc.

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from building & construction industries

Market Size – USD 421.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.80%, Market Trends- Rising demand from the construction industry

The Polyaspartic Coatings Industry is expected to reach USD 718.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is propelled by factors to reach essential characteristics such as resistance to fast curing time, humidity, smooth surface finish, chemical & abrasion resistance, superior adhesion, and other mechanical & physical properties needed in several applications such as the transportation, building & construction, industrial, and power generation sectors.

Pure polyurea coating is the effect of chemical reaction of isocyanates and amine-terminated resins. Pure polyurea plays a crucial role in defining the characteristics of the final coated surface. It is applied where higher tensile strength, elongation, and abrasion protection are required. Pure polyurea is favored as an anti-corrosive in effluent treatment, sewage, bed liners in automotive, harsh surfaces in flooring, and has a life span of 15-20 years. The rise in demand for properties such as superior tensile strength, better abrasion resistance, better film quality, and moisture sensitivity is pushing the market.

The Polyaspartic Coatings Industry report begins with basic definitions, product descriptions, competitive landscape, market players, market segmentation, and regional bifurcation of the Polyaspartic Coatings Industry. The report further talks about the market scenario with regard to market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and growth prospects. The report also talks about the market segmentation and offers insights into the segment showing promising growth over the forecast period.

Top Leaders Operating in the Market are:

Akzonobel,

The Sherwin-Williams Company,

Covestro AG,

SIKA AG,

BASF SE,

PPG Industries,

Carboline,

Hempel,

Flexmar Coatings, Inc.

Chromaflo Technologies Corporation,

Neogard,

and Polyval Coatings Inc.

Polyaspartic Coatings Industry Segmentation:

Based on Product Type:

Hybrid Polyurea

Pure Polyurea

Based on Application:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Others

The report talks about the key competitors with regard to their market size, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, profit margins, revenue generation, regional spread, and research and development activities. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, corporate deals, and licensing agreements, and more. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and regional spread.

The regional analysis offers a complete overview of the regional spread of the market along with production and consumption patterns, import/export, supply and demand dynamics, revenue contribution, trends and demands, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights:

Production Analysis: The report entails production analysis of the global Polyaspartic Coatings Industry Growth with respect to the key regional segments, product types, and the broad application gamut. Moreover, the price analysis of the leading companies involved in this sector is also covered in the report.

Sales & Revenue Analysis – The report includes accurate market sales volume and revenue estimations, assessed using useful analytical tools.

Supply and Value Chain Analysis: This section of the report offers a detailed examination of the global supply and value chains, which have been drastically affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Competitive Scenario: This section highlights both the emerging and dominant players of the global Polyaspartic Coatings Industry and summarizes their company profiles, product portfolios, production capacities, and cost and revenue analyses.

