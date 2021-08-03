Coconut Milk Market Growth Report: Consumption Comparison by Application, Region, Revenue Estimates and Forecast to 2027

The Global Coconut Milk Market is projected to reach USD 1.12 billion by 2027. The Coconut Milk market is fueled by the rising usage of the healthy alternatives of the cow & other animal milk products. Also, many health benefits of using coconut milk in food & beverage and the personal care products are propelling the market growth. Moreover, the growing demand for bio-based cosmetics anticipated opening new growth opportunities for the target market. Also, the rising incidence of obesity, chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart diseases, and other health-related issues are expected to increase demand for the product over the forecast period.

Coconut milk nutrition, coconut milk calories, coconut milk cholesterol, coconut milk recipes, coconut milk for hair, other additives substituents like oat milk, silk almond milk, soy milk, skim milk, cow milk, sweetened coconut milk nutrition, unsweetened coconut milk nutrition, unsweetened vanilla almond milk nutrition, coconut cream nutrition, and canned coconut milk calories, to name a few are some of the most crucial corresponding factors and topics that have been influencing the market growth in many ways, have been additionally discussed in details in the report.

The key companies operating in the Almond Milk Market are as follows:

Nestlé Inc.

Grace Foods Canada Inc.

Celebes Coconut Corporation

and Fresh Fruit Ingredients Inc.

Competitive Landscape of the Coconut Milk Market:

The investigative report of the global Coconut Milk Market provides an in-depth assessment of the leading companies and top manufacturers operating in the global Coconut Milk Market. It also brings to light the companies largely contributing to the economic scenario of the global Coconut Milk Market as well as scrutinizes the companies holding the largest share of the market.

The report provides a comprehensive summary of the leading companies along with their extensive profiling to provide assistance to the readers to maximize the current and emerging growth prospects to make beneficial decisions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

An increase in awareness amongst health-conscious people for the use of coconut milk due to its high nutritional attributes is driving the market demand. Therefore, a significant contributor to the consumption of coconut sugar is the mineral composition, which generated significant revenue for the market.

The growing cosmetic demand due to its highly competitive nature is encouraging manufacturers to introduce new and innovative cosmetics, which, in turn, is contributing to the accelerated growth of this segment.

Coconut milk is quite healthier owing to its nutritional attributes, which include Vitamin C, minerals such as potassium, iron, zinc, and phosphorus, and phytonutrients such as flavonoids, antioxidants, polyphenols, and anthocyanidin.

In October 2019, Nutiva launched Organic MCT Creamer, a powdered, plant-based creamer packed with the benefits of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs). It is crafted with Nutiva Organic MCT Powder, coconut milk powder, and a touch of coconut sugar.

In August 2019, Cambridge Commodities Limited (CCL) acquired Earth Circle intending to expand the Cambridge footprint into the American market, focusing on organic superfoods and coconut-based products to combine and complement the vast ingredients at Cambridge Commodities.

Key participants include:

Anthony’s Goods, Bramble Berry Inc., Enerhealth, King Arthur Flour Company, Inc., Nestlé Inc., Grace Foods Canada Inc., Thai Agri Foods, M&S Food Industries, Celebes Coconut Corporation, and Fresh Fruit Ingredients Inc., among others.

Coconut Milk Market Segmentation:

This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2020 to 2027. The scope of the report can be defined as:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of nutritional components, form, end-use verticals, and region:

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Dairy & Frozen Foods

Bakery & Confectionary

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Powder

Liquid

Nutritional Components Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Vitamin C

Minerals

Phytonutrients

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

MEA

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Radical Highlights of the Report:

Valuable insights about the Coconut Milk Market with regards to market size, market share, valuations, and growth rate

Provides an 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027, considering 2017 and 2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2027 as the forecast year

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements

Growth analysis and projections until 2027

Statistical analysis of the prominent players of the market

Extensive Analysis of the Regional Landscape:

The report extensively studies the major geographical regions for the analysis of market size, share, growth, and trends.

The Coconut Milk Market report summarizes details such as market share of the regions, consumer demand and patterns of each region, revenue estimations, expected growth rate, and which segment and region will dominate the market in the forecast years.

