Dental Implants Market Revenue, Statistics, Industry Growth and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2028

The global dental implants market size reached USD 3.7 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.61 Billion in 2028 and register a CAGR of 11.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Reports and Data. The dental implants market revenue growth is driven by several factors including growing popularity of dental implants due to various advantages over other tooth-replacement methods, such as effectiveness, safety, durability, and natural looking teeth, and growing awareness regarding oral care across the globe. Additionally, rising importance of aesthetic restoration of dental implants, and rapid adoption of digital implant dentistry due to increasing prevalence of various dental disorders are some of the other key factors augmenting demand for effective dental implant procedures, thus, supporting the overall revenue growth of the global market.

Dental implants are surgical material that is extensively used for supporting or replacing missing teeth. They are safe to use and are much similar to natural teeth. According to the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research, the geriatric population with the age group of 65 years and above have an average of 18.9 remaining teeth, which in turn creating a lucrative opportunity for the dental implants market revenue growth. Moreover, the advent of advanced technologies combined with surging demand for dental implant procedures has led to a highly lucrative market characterized by a high-profit margin for market players across the value chain.

Request Free Sample Copy of Dental Implants Market Research [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1632

Top Companies Profiled in this Report are:

BioHorizons IPH, Inc.; Nobel Biocare Services AG; Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.; OSSTEM IMPLANT; Institut Straumann AG; Bicon, LLC; Leader Italy; Anthogyr SAS; DENTIS; DENTSPLY Sirona; DENTIUM Co., Ltd.; T-Plus Implant Tech. Co.; KYOCERA Medical Corporation.

COVID-19 Impact Assessment

The Dental Implants market report is the first document to cover the current scenario of the global Dental Implants market that is brawling with the adverse economic effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Besides affecting countless lives across the world, the pandemic has wreaked major disruptions to this otherwise lucrative business sector. The latest report thoroughly studies the current situation of the market and the unfavorable impact of the pandemic on its crucial segments and sub-segments.

This section underscores the leading players in this business space, the current market state, disrupted supply chains, and the key sales and distribution channels in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, the global Dental Implants market study discovers a wide array of business-centric strategies adopted by leading market players to gain robust traction in the post-COVID market situation.

Click to get Discount on this Dental Implants Market [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1632

Overview of the Dental Implants report:

The latest market study broadly segments the industry based on the product type range, application gamut, end-use industry, key regions, and the competitive background. One of the central components of the report is a detailed explanation of the gross profits, revenue shares, sales volume, manufacturing costs, individual growth rate, and the financial standing of the leading market players. The developmental scope of the Dental Implants market’s new entrants and established companies has also been emphasized in the report.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global dental implants market on the basis of material, type, design, end use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Others (Ceramic, Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Impants

Design Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Tapered Implants

Parallel Implants

End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2028)

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

In market segmentation by geographical regions, the report has analysed the following regions-

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Download Summary[Free Extract]@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1632

Parameters Details Market Size Estimation Period 2020 – 2027 Base Year Considered 2019 Historical data 2015 – 2019 Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2020 to 2027 Segments Covered Types, Applications, End-Users, Regions and more. Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Customization scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation Pricing and purchase options Explore Different Purchase Options and Request for Discount to Avail New Year Discount

Major Highlights:

The study analyzes various manufacturing processes of the product.

It further examines the consumption volume and patterns of the product types.

The report provides actionable insights into the production capacity, estimated growth, and regional market revenues amassed over the forecast period.

The report encompasses vital information on market dynamics, such as product pricing patterns, the total revenue generated, and anticipated growth rate.

The report highlights the competitive spectrum of the global Dental Implants market, focusing on the company profiles of top market rivals.

The report emphasizes the product portfolios as well as respective specifications and applications of these products of each market player.

Furthermore, production capacities, gross margins, manufacturing costs, pricing models, and revenue shares of these market players have also been discussed.

Get Insights into Dental Implants Market [email protected] https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/dental-implants-market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available as per client requirements. Kindly get in touch with us to know more about the report.

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs