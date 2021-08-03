Omega-3 Industry to 2027: Revenue, Production Market Share by Manufacturers, Analysis includes Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

The Global Omega-3 Market is projected to reach USD 4.50 billion by 2027. The Omega-3 market is fueled by the rising awareness for food nutrition and dietary improvements. Also, various factors such as the developing economies and subsequently increasing income of consumers, adoption of e-commerce and m-commerce platforms, and demand for the overall organic supplements & functional foods are expected to create enforcements in the market.

While dietary improvement is a desirable goal for many common individuals ranging in various age bands, changing dietary patterns seems extremely hard for most of them also. Thus, it is becoming a common practice that many people are consuming additional dietary supplements to augment the daily intake of nutrients so that they may lead a healthier lifestyle. Additionally, rising numbers of patients with heart diseases, inflammatory bowel diseases, and eyesight problems, among others, are the reasons the demands for the omega 3 are being raised.

Key participants include:

Corbion,

Nordic Naturals,

BASF,

Orkla Health,

KD Pharma,

LonzaCroda International,

Epax,

Runke Bioengineering,

Pharma Marine,

among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

An immense demand for the omega 3 supplements have been estimated to get rid of those complexities and diseases.

In March 2020, Wiley Companies, an Omega-3 fish oil manufacturer, revealed its formulations of a new omega-3 concentrate in powder form. This was the first launch from the company in terms of the powder formulation.

In December 2019, Nordic Investment Bank & the Norwegian producer of the pelagic fish products, Pelagia Holding AS refinanced for the acquisition of Epax Norway AS, a renowned omega 3 fatty acid producer.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global on the basis of type, source, end-use verticals, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA)

Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)

Alpha-linolenic Acid (ALA)

Source Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Marine Sources

Plant Sources

End-Use Verticals Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

Personal Care & Pharmaceuticals

Nutraceuticals & Supplements

Infant Formulas

Animal Feed

Other

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017-2027)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of APAC

MEA Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEA

Latin America Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Radical Highlights of the Report:

Valuable insights about the Omega-3 Market with regards to market size, market share, valuations, and growth rate.

Provides an 8-year forecast for the years 2020-2027, considering 2017 and 2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2027 as the forecast year.

Extensive analysis of the technological advancements, government regulatory framework, along with recent R&D and product advancements.

Growth analysis and projections until 2027.

Statistical analysis of the prominent players of the market.

