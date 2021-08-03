Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Trends, Revenue, Key Players, Growth, Share and Forecast Till 2027

The rising geriatric population across the world, growing prevalence of multiple disorders and growing awareness about early disease diagnosis are key factors expected to anticipate the market growth.

Market Size – USD 509.52 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – CAGR of 4.9%, Market Trends– Mergers and acquisitions are established among key players to expand their market in various regions.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the Diagnostic Imaging Services market was valued at USD 509.52 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 749.09 billion by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 4.9%. Diagnostic imaging, widely known as medical imaging, is a diagnostic method that includes the use of electromagnetic radiation and other technologies, which produce images of internal structures of the body that help inaccurate diagnosis.

Medical imaging significantly, X-ray based diagnosis and ultrasonography, is crucial in a variety of medical examination processes and at all major levels of health care. The growing incidence of chronic diseases, including substantially cardiovascular diseases and cancer, is anticipated to drive the market in the future. The growing geriatric population across the world could also propel market growth. This population is extensively prone to chronic diseases due to which they prove to be a growth factor for the market. The increasing awareness about early disease diagnosis among people for better treatment may also be a growing factor for the market. Moreover, the increasing initiatives taken by various government and healthcare institutions to spread awareness about diagnostic test services may drive the market in the future. The use of diagnostic tests is expanding with the introduction of new diseases in the market, which may anticipate the industry in the future.

The Diagnostic Imaging Services market report offers key insights into market scope along with emerging growth opportunities over the forecast period. The report also provides information about the competitive landscape of the global Diagnostic Imaging Services market. The global Diagnostic Imaging Services market is fragmented due to presence of numerous key players on a global and regional scale. Key players are focused on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and research and development activities to expand their product portfolio and gain a robust footing in the market.

Key companies operating in the Diagnostic Imaging Services Market and profiled in the report are:

RadNet, Inc, Alliance Medical, Global Diagnostics, Sonic Healthcare, Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, Novant Health, Center for Diagnostic Imaging, Inc., InHealth Group, Siemens Healthineers, and MedQuest Associates, Inc.

The report provides a significant assessment of the recent market trends, revenues, segments, and key regions across the globe. The regional analysis covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report analyzes key regions for production and consumption patterns, import/export, market share, revenue contribution, growth rate, and supply and demand ratio for the forecast period 2021-2027. It also discusses the impact of government regulations, macro- and micro-economic factors, and economic growth of the region on overall market growth.

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segmentation by Type:

By Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

X-ray Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging

Mammography

By Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

2D BnW Color

3D/4D

Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Segmentation by Application:

By Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2017–2027)

Orthopedics

Cardiovascular

Neurology

Pelvic & Abdomen

Oncology

General Radiography

Dentistry

Fluoroscopy

Obstetrics & Gynecology

Mammography

Others

Regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S.A., Canada)

(U.S.A., Canada) Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC) Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered by the Report:

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Diagnostic Imaging Services market?

What are key opportunities and growth prospects of the Diagnostic Imaging Services industry is expected to witness over the forecast period?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

Which region is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period?

Which segments are expected to register lucrative growth over the forecast period?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis?

Thank you for reading our report. Please connect with us to know more about the report or for requesting customization of the report. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to meet your requirements.

