Pozzolan Market : Industry Outlook By Drivers, Restraints

Pozzolan Market: Overview

Pozzolan is a siliceous or siliceous and aluminous material, which has little or no cementitious value. However, in finely divided form and in the presence of moisture, pozzolan reacts with calcium hydroxide at normal temperatures to form compounds having cementitious properties.

Thus, pozzolan are cementitious materials. There exist two types of pozzolan: natural and artificial. Natural pozzolan is a pyroclastic rock that is rich in siliceous or siliceous and aluminous volcanic glass. Metakoline, pumicite, diatomaceous earth, and volcanic ash are types of natural pozzolan.

Artificial pozzolan is basically a byproduct of various industrial processes, mostly wherein combustion of coal is high. Fly ash, silica fume, blast furnace slag, and glass powder are different types of artificial pozzolan.

Pozzolan is widely used in the construction industry to produce blended cement. Demand for pozzolan Portland cement is high, as it produces less heat of hydration and offers higher resistance to attack of high-pressure water than normal Portland cement.

High Availability of Pozzolanic Materials to Drive Pozzolan Market

Pozzolanic materials are classified into natural and artificial. Artificial pozzolanic materials comprise fly ash, silica fumes, and blast furnace slag, while natural materials include metakoline, pumice, and volcanic ash.

Fly ash is one of the residues generated from coal combustion. It is composed of fine particles and it has cementitious property. When used as a pozzolanic material, fly ash significantly enhances the basic characteristics of concrete, in both fresh and hardened states.

Using fly ash reduces the cost of concrete materials, environmental concerns related to carbon dioxide emissions, and rise in temperature that occurs when concrete cures

Natural pozzolanic materials, such as volcanic ash and pumice, produce environmentally sustainable concrete. Also, they yield mixtures with high workability, strength, and durability.

Availability of pozzolanic materials is high, owing to increased industrialization and mining activities worldwide. This, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the global pozzolan market during the forecast period.

Long Setting Time of Pozzolan to Hamper Pozzolan Market

Use of pozzolan is high in the construction industry. Demand for pozzolanic Portland cement is rising, due its favorable properties.

Use of pozzolan offers advantages such as low costs and durability. However, it also has disadvantages such as long setting time and sluggish, early strength development when mixed with concrete. The long setting time is particularly noticeable in cold weather, owing to less amount of bleed water rising to the surface. Different techniques have been tried to increase the reactivity of natural pozzolan to overcome these disadvantages. Thermal, mechanical, and chemical activation are employed to activate the pozzolanic activity of natural pozzolan.

Thus, long setting time of pozzolanic materials is likely to hamper the global pozzolan market during the forecast period

Surge in Demand for Sustainable Construction Materials Worldwide to Provide Opportunities to Pozzolan Market

Currently, various companies operating across the value chain of the global construction sector are setting internal carbon reduction targets; developing innovative green products; advocating sustainability standards; and integrating into the circular economy

Internal carbon pricing has emerged as a preferred tool for companies to measure, manage, and mitigate their climate risk to prepare for future. In 2017 , almost 1,400 companies used internal carbon pricing or planned to use it, while only 150 companies used it in 2014.

, almost companies used internal carbon pricing or planned to use it, while only 150 companies used it in The International Financial Corporation (IFC) estimates that investment opportunity in green buildings would be valued at more than US$ 16 Trn by 2030, in compliance with the Paris Agreement and domestic policy targets in 21 key, emerging markets

by in compliance with the Paris Agreement and domestic policy targets in 21 key, emerging markets Thus, use of pozzolanic materials in the global construction industry is likely to contribute to green buildings significantly and reduce carbon emissions marginally in the near future. This, in turn, is anticipated to boost the global pozzolan market during the forecast period.

Recent Developments, Expansions, Acquisitions, and New Contracts in Pozzolan Market

In 2019, Charah Solutions, Inc. opened the third of its new series of grinding plants for supplementary cementitious materials at Oxnard in California, the U.S. The new grinding unit would be focused on grinding natural pozzolan. The plant would be using Charah’s patented grinding technology to produce pozzolan, which would be marketed under the company’s MultiPozz brand.

Asia Pacific to be a Highly Lucrative Region of Pozzolan Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be a highly attractive region of the global pozzolan market during the forecast period. The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to expand at a significant pace between 2019 and 2027, as the construction industry in the region is booming. Investments in urbanization and industrialization are increasing, especially in countries such as China, India, South Korea, and Singapore.

North America held a significant share of the global pozzolan market in 2018. North America is moving toward adoption of sustainable construction materials. This is likely to drive the market in the region during the forecast period.

Pozzolan Market is Highly Fragmented

The global pozzolan market is highly fragmented. Several international, as well as local players, hold a significant share of the global market.

Major players operating in the global pozzolan market are Charah Solutions, Inc. Sunrise Resources plc Kirkland Mining Company I-Minerals Inc. Burgess Pigment Company Nevada Cement Company IMERYS Hess Pumice Incorporated CR Minerals Company, LLC. Vulcan Ceramics Co Pvt Ltd CARBO Ceramics Inc.



