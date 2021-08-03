Solid State Lighting Market Report Explored in Latest Research

According to Trends Market Research, the Global Solid State Lighting Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2028. The report analyses the global Solid State Lighting Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Type

Light Emitting Diodes (LED)

Organic Light Emitting Diodes (OLED)

Polymer Light Emitting Diodes (PLED)

By Installation Type

New Installation

Retrofit

By Application

Indoor Lighting

Outdoor Lighting

Specialty Lighting

By Industry Vertical

Residential

Industrial and Commercial

Medical

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key players

Cree, Inc.

Energy Focus Inc.

General Electric Company

Nichia Corporation

Osram Licht AG

Royal Philips Electronics N.V.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Seoul Semiconductor Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Toshiba Corporation

Overview of the Solid State Lighting Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

