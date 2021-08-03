DNA sequencing Market Likely to Emerge over a Period of 2018-2026

According to Trends Market Research, The global DNA sequencing Market was valued at $6,243 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $25,470 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report analyses the global DNA sequencing Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Market Segments

By Product

Consumable

Instrument

Service

By Application

Diagnostics

Biomarkers & Cancer

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine

Forensics

Others

By Technology

Sequencing by Synthesis

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Single-molecule Real-time Sequencing

Chain Termination Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

By End User

Academic & Government Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players

The key players operating in the global DNA sequencing market include Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Illumina, Inc., LI-COR Biosciences, Inc., Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc., SIEMENS AG, PerkinElmer Inc., and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

The other prominent players in the value chain (but not included in the report) include Eurofins Scientific, Gatc Biotech AG, Macrogen, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DNASTAR, Inc., Biomatters Ltd., New England Biolabs, Inc., and Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Overview of the DNA sequencing Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth

2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast

Geographical analysis including major countries

Overview the product type market including development

Overview the end-user market including development

