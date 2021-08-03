Digital oil field technology is a combination of IT and automation & instrumentation technologies, as an improvement of the existing technologies in the oil & gas industry. This integrated operations technology makes the analysis faster and easier with software involved in efficient data management, provides more realistic image of the reservoir and the availability of resources, helps to optimize process required for production, and renders much safer operations with the inclusion of remote surveillance and collaborated environments. Digital oil field technology includes segments of IT such as outsourcing, software services, and equipment based expenditure. Automation & instrumentation is another segment of digital oil field market, which includes key networking processes and communication technologies such as SCADA, PLC, smart well, safety systems, and wireless systems.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Digital Oil Field Market By Services & Geography – Forecasts To 2022

Revival of the older methodologies in the oil & gas sector became essential to increase and minimize the deficit in supply. The high average age of oil & gas industry professionals indicated more retirements in the near future, resulting in reduction of man power in the industry; hence this was met by automated production platforms, intelligent machinery and systems. The safety factors proved to be high after installing digital oil field technology based machines and systems. These are the reasons which are driving the market apart from the regulations from government bodies in some parts of the world.

We have used various secondary sources—encyclopedia, directories, and databases to identify and collect information useful for this extensive commercial study of this market. The primary sources, experts from related industries and suppliers, have been interviewed to obtain and verify critical information as well as to assess the future prospects of this smart wells based digital oil field technology.

We have also profiled leading players of this industry with their recent developments and other strategic industry activities, namely Schlumberger Ltd (U.S.), Halliburton Company (U.S.), Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.), Emerson Electric Company (U.S.), ABB Group (Switzerland), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), International Business Machines Corporation (U.S.), TIBCO Software Inc. (U.S.), Tata Consultancy Service (India), Accenture Plc (Ireland), Redline Communications Group Inc. (Canada), Paradigm Ltd (U.S.), and Kongsberg Oil and Gas Technologies AS (Norway).

Scope of the report

This research report categorizes the global market for digital oil field on the basis of applications, service types, process types, and geography; forecasting revenue and analyzing trends in each of the submarkets.

On the basis of services: The market is segmented on the basis of service segments of the technology—IT and automation & instrumentation including technologies, such as SCADA, PLC, DCS, etc., are the three segments that define digital oil field technology. Each service segment is further described in detail in the report with revenue forecasted for each service.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 KEY TAKE-AWAYS

1.2 REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.3 STAKEHOLDERS

1.4 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

1.4.1 MARKET SIZE

1.4.2 KEY DATA POINTS TAKEN FROM SECONDARY SOURCES

1.4.3 MAJOR SECONDARY SOURCES USED

1.4.4 KEY DATA POINTS TAKEN FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

1.4.5 ASSUMPTIONS MADE FOR THIS REPORT

1.5 KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1 INTRODUCTION

3.2 PROCESS CHAIN ANALYSIS

3.2.1 SURVEYING & EXPLORATION

3.2.2 CONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT

3.2.3 PRODUCTION

3.3 MARKET SCENARIO

3.3.1 SCENARIO-I

3.3.2 SCENARIO-II

3.4 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.4.1 DRIVERS

3.4.1.1 GROWING CRUDE OIL DEMAND

3.4.1.2 SAFETY PARAMETERS & HUMAN RESOURCE SHORTAGE

3.4.1.3 GROWING REGULATORY STANDARDS

3.4.2 RESTRAINTS

3.4.2.1 INITIAL INVESTMENT & DURATION OF IMPLEMENTATION

3.4.2.2 LACK OF TECHNOLOGY & INFRASTRUCTURE

3.4.3 OPPORTUNITIES

3.4.3.1 GROWING UNCONVENTIONAL HYDROCARBON MARKET

3.4.3.2 NEW EXPLORATIONS AT ARCTIC CIRCLE & ULTRA-DEEP OFFSHORE DRILLING

3.5 BURNING ISSUE

3.5.1 CHANGE MANAGEMENT

3.6 WINNING IMPERATIVES

3.6.1 VENTURES IN ASSOCIATED BUSINESS

3.6.2 JOINT VENTURES & MERGERS

3.7 REGULATIONS

3.8 IMPLEMENTATION LEVELS

3.9 PORTER’S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

3.9.1 SUPPLIERS POWER

3.9.2 BUYERS POWER

3.9.3 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

3.9.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

3.9.5 DEGREE OF COMPETITION

