The power rental market is projected to reach USD 20.64 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.49%, from 2017 to 2022. Power rental solutions are required by end-users, such as the utilities, oil & gas, manufacturing, and events sectors, that do not have access to permanent or sufficient grid power to managing peak loads and ensure smooth functioning. Moreover, these solutions can be deployed with a lower turnaround time and are less capital-intensive, which is expected to boost the demand for power rental solutions. The lack of power infrastructure and an increase in power demand would further drive the demand for power rental solutions. The power rental market is driven by the increasing power demand, lack of power infrastructure, and lesser turnaround time. However, there are various challenges faced by the market such as stringent emission regulations and a focus on renewable energy.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Power Rental Market by Fuel, Application, by Region – Global Forecasts to 2022

The events segment is expected to be the fastest growing power rental market, by end-user, from 2017 to 2022. Events are defined as planned public or social occasions and can be classified as musical, sports, and other entertainment activities. In this study, sporting events have also been considered as part of the market. The sports market recorded an expenditure of USD 145 billion in 2015 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% (approximately) over the next five years. At events, there is a need to fast-track power to maintain a continuous supply of electricity resulting in the high demand for power rental solutions and providing a boost to the power rental market. The events power rental markets in Europe and North America are expected to have larger shares in comparison to the markets in other regions.

The 1,501 kW–2,000 kW segment is expected to be the largest power rental market, by power rating. Generators in the 501 kW–2,500 kW power rating category are used in the mining, oil & gas, manufacturing, shipping, and utility sectors. These generators can be used to provide standby power as well as power during peak shaving.

The European market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, from 2017 to 2022

The European market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, from 2017 to 2022. The increasing power consumption and aging power plants in Europe are driving the power rental market in the region. Furthermore, a majority of the nuclear power plants in Europe are over 40 years old, thus, increasing the risks of power outages and further driving the demand for power rental solutions.

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 62%, Tier2- 23%, Tier 3- 15%

By Designation: D-Level- 40%, C-Level- 35%, Engineer Level- 25%

By Region: Asia-Pacific- 35%, Middle East-20%, North America-15%, Europe-12%, Africa-10%, South America- 8%

The tier of the companies has been defined on the basis of their total revenue, as of 2016: Tier 1 = > USD 10 billion, Tier 2 = From USD 1 billion to USD 10 billion, and Tier 3 = < USD 1 billion

Source: Industry Experts and MarketsandMarkets Analysis

The leading players in the power rental market include Caterpillar, Inc. (U.S.), Aggreko, PLC (U.K.), Cummins, Inc. (U.S.), United Rentals, Inc. (U.S.), and APR Energy, PLC (U.S.).

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 16

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 16

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 16

1.3 MARKETS COVERED 17

1.4 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 18

1.5 CURRENCY 19

1.6 LIMITATIONS 19

1.7 STAKEHOLDERS 19

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 20

2.1 INTRODUCTION 20

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 21

2.1.1.1 Key data from secondary sources 21

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 22

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 22

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 23

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primaries 23

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 24

2.2.1 BOTTOM-UP APPROACH 24

2.2.2 TOP-DOWN APPROACH 25

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION 26

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 27

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 28

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 33

4.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE POWER RENTAL MARKET, 2017–2022 33

4.2 POWER RENTAL MARKET, BY REGION, 2016 34

4.3 POWER RENTAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION, 2017 & 2022 34

4.4 POWER RENTAL MARKET, BY END-USERS, 2017 & 2022 35

4.5 POWER RENTAL MARKET, BY FUEL TYPE, 2017 & 2022 35

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 36

5.1 INTRODUCTION 37

5.2 MARKET DYNAMICS 37

5.2.1 DRIVERS 38

5.2.1.1 Increasing demand for power 38

5.2.1.2 Obsolete T&D infrastructure 39

5.2.1.3 New customized compressed air rental solutions 39

5.2.2 RESTRAINTS 39

5.2.2.1 Payment issues in underdeveloped and developing nations 39

5.2.2.2 Uncertainty in raw material prices 39

5.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES 40

5.2.3.1 Obsolete permanent power plants 40

5.2.3.2 Growth potential in emerging economies 40

5.2.3.3 Next-generation air compressors 40

5.2.4 CHALLENGES 40

5.2.4.1 Influence of oil price fluctuations on oil dependent sectors 40

5.2.4.2 Stringent emission regulations 40

5.2.4.3 Growing focus on renewable energy 41

5.3 COMPRESSOR RENTAL MARKET 42

6 POWER RENTAL MARKET, BY APPLICATION 43

6.1 INTRODUCTION 44

6.2 PEAK SHAVING 45

6.3 STANDBY POWER 45

6.4 BASE LOAD/CONTINUOUS POWER 46

7 POWER RENTAL MARKET, BY END-USERS 47

7.1 INTRODUCTION 48

7.2 UTILITIES 49

7.3 OIL & GAS 50

7.4 EVENTS 51

7.5 CONSTRUCTION 52

7.6 MINING 53

7.7 MANUFACTURING 54

7.8 SHIPPING 55

7.9 OTHERS 56

