Subsea Well Access System Market by Type, and Region – Global Forecasts to 2022

“The subsea well access system market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.79%, by value, from 2017 to 2022.” The subsea well access system market is projected to reach USD 3.62 billion, by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 4.79%, from 2017 to 2022. Subsea well access systems are widely used during exploratory and production of oil & gas wells. Increasing in oil & gas production and new offshore discoveries are expected to drive the subsea well access system market in North America and Asia-Pacific.

“The rig-based well access system segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022.” Based on type, the rig-based well access system segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2022. The increase in production activities in the offshore segment led to increase in development of the rig-based well access system. Factors such as the increase in demand from deep offshore oil & gas fields is expected to drive the growth of the rig-based well access system segment of the subsea well access system market.

“North America: The largest market for subsea well access system.” The market in North America is currently the largest market for subsea well access system, followed by the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Increasing oil & gas production activities in the U.S., are driving the subsea well access system market. The market in the U.S. is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the region, followed by the market in Canada, during the forecast period.

Breakdown of Primaries: In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 62%, Tier 2- 23%, Tier 3- 15% By Designation: C-Level- 25%, D-Level- 35%, Others- 40% By Region: America- 52%, Asia-Pacific- 24%, Europe- 16%, RoW- 8% Note: The tier of the companies has been defined on the basis of their total revenue; as of 2015: Tier 1 = >USD 10 billion, Tier 2 = USD 1 billion to USD 10 billion, and Tier 3 = The leading players in the subsea well access system market include Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), Halliburton (U.S.), GE Oil & Gas (U.K.), Baker Hughes Incorporated (U.S.), and National Oilwell Varco (U.S.)

