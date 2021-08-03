The arc flash protection market is projected to reach USD 2.41 billion, by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.38%, from 2017 to 2022. Arc flash protection system and equipment are used to detect and mitigate arc flash hazards, caused by deterioration or corrosion of equipment, as well as other causes like dust, material failure, and faulty installations. Increase in expenditure on electrical networks and replacement of existing electrical safety equipment with modern and smart safety devices are expected to drive the arc flash protection market. Additional cost of installation can hinder the growth of the arc flash protection market.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108482

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Arc Flash Protection Market by Equipment, End-User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

Based on equipment, the personal protective equipment segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2022. Escalating accident frequency in the workplace resulted in rising safety concerns due to arc flashes. The demand for the personal protective equipment is expected to grow over the next five years. Factors like these will drive the growth of the PPE segment of the arc flash protection market.

The market in North America is currently the largest market for arc flash protection, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. Rising investments in the electrical infrastructure and increased focus towards safety issues are driving the arc flash protection market. The U.S. is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the region, followed by the market in Canada, during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108482

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Arc Flash Protection Market by Equipment, End-User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 30%, Tier 2- 35%, Tier 3- 35%

By Designation: C-Level- 10%, D-Level- 30%, Others- 60%

By Region: North America- 12%, Asia-Pacific- 55%, Europe- 10%, South America-3%, The Middle East- 11%, Africa- 9%

Note: The tier of the companies has been defined on the basis of their total revenue; as of 2016: Tier 1 = >USD 10 billion, Tier 2 = USD 1 billion to USD 10 billion, and Tier 3 = The leading players in the arc flash protection market include General Electric (U.S.), Schneider Electric (France), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), and Littelfuse, Inc. (U.S.).

Why buy this report?

1. The report identifies and addresses key markets for arc flash protection, which would help manufacturers review the growth in demand

2. The report helps solution providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, and challenges

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and will help in making strategic decisions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 15

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 LIMITATIONS 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 18

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 18

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 19

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 19

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 20

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 20

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 21

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION 23

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 24

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 25

4 MARKET OVERVIEW 29

4.1 INTRODUCTION 30

4.2 MARKET DYNAMICS 30

4.2.1 DRIVERS 31

4.2.1.1 Increasing investment in electrical networks 31

4.2.1.2 Growth of the manufacturing sector in South-East Asia 31

4.2.1.3 Regulation from NFPA and OSHA to promote arc flash safety in the major end-use industries 33

4.2.2 RESTRAINTS 33

4.2.2.1 Additional cost of installation 33

4.2.3 OPPORTUNITIES 33

4.2.3.1 Replacement and upgradation of arc flash protection devices in developed regions 33

4.2.3.2 HVDC transmission in renewable power generation 34

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/