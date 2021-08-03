The distributed energy resource management system market is projected to reach USD 603.6 million by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.70%, from 2017 to 2022. The increasing share of renewable power generation in energy generation mix, reduced costs of wind power, photovoltaic system, battery storage, and shift from centralized to de-centralized power generation are the major drivers of the distributed energy resource management system market.

Government mandates in renewables and updated policies which encourage to deploy more and more renewable sources of energy in the power generation mix, is one of the major driver that would drive the distributed energy resource management system market. In the distributed energy resource management system market, regulatory issues related to different distributed energy resources could hinder the growth of the DERMS market.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108458

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Distributed Energy Resource Management System Market by Technology, by Software, by End-User, and by Region – Global Forecast to 2022

The solar PV distributed energy resource management system sub-segment, within the technology segment, would grow at the highest CAGR, during 2017 to 2022. It led the technology sector within the distributed energy resource management system market in 2016 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

This particular market is expected to grow in the future as a result of increasing solar PV installation in the household sector as well as commercial buildings in North America and other parts of the world. Moreover, Europe and some countries of Asia-Pacific such as Australia, Japan, and South Korea also present opportunities as power de-centralization is on rise in these regions.

The market in North America is currently the largest market for distributed energy resource management system, closely followed by Europe. The North American market is primarily driven by the U.S. which has the world’s largest renewable energy deployment. Apart from the U.S., Canada recently began expanding its DERs deployment across the country.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 60%, Tier 2- 27%, Tier 3- 13%

By Designation: C-Level- 35%, Manager-Level- 25%, Others- 40%

By Region: North America- 60%, Europe- 30%, and Asia-Pacific- 10%,

Note: The tier of the companies has been defined on the basis of their total revenue; as of 2015: Tier 1 = >USD 20 billion, Tier 2 = USD 10 billion to USD 20 billion, and Tier 3 = Leading players in the distributed energy resource management system market includes Siemens AG (Germany), ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), and Schneider Electric (France).

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global distributed energy resource management system market by technology, software, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and key issues. It also covers various important aspects of the market.

Why buy this report?

The report identifies and addresses key software operators for distributed energy resource management system, which would help service providers, review the growth in the demand for services.

The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market, and provides insights into drivers, restraints, and challenges.

The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better, and will help in making strategic decisions.

6 DISTRIBUTED ENERGY RESOURCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET,

