Motor Soft Starter Market by Voltage, Rated Power, Application, Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2022

The motor soft starter market is projected to reach USD 1.84 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.08% from 2017 to 2022. The growing demand for industrial pumps and HVAC systems have boosted the demand for motor soft starters. In addition, the growth of water & wastewater industry in regions, such as Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa, would further aid the growth of this market. The functional superiority and cost competitiveness of VFDs would act as a restraint for the growth of the motor soft starter market.

Based on the type of application, the pump segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market from 2017 to 2022. Pumps find their applications in industries such as oil & gas, chemicals & petrochemicals, cement, and paper & pulp. Pumps are critical for various industrial applications and majority of applications does not require a speed control. The rising application of pumps in these industries and the demand for motor soft start & stop applications would drive the motor soft starter market during the forecast period.

The up to 100 kW motor soft starter is the largest market in the rated power segment. Motor soft starters are extensively used by industries for protecting the equipment from sudden inrush voltage while starting. Moreover, this segment is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022. The up to 100 kW motor soft starter segment finds major applications in industries such as water & wastewater, which is poised to grow significantly during the forecast period. This is likely to drive the up to 100 kW motor soft starter market.

Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1—50%, Tier 2—33%, Tier 3—17%

By Designation: C-Level—17%, D-Level—33%, Others—50%

By Region: Asia-Pacific—50%, North America—17%, Europe—17%, Rest of the World—16%

Note: The tier of the companies has been defined on the basis of their total revenue; as of 2016: Tier 1 = >USD 10 billion, Tier 2 = From USD 1 billion to USD 10 billion, and Tier 3 = The leading players in the motor soft starter market include ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Schneider Electric SE (France), Eaton Corporation, PLC (Ireland), Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric Company (U.S.), Fairford Electronics Ltd. (U.K.), and Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.).

Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global motor soft starter market by voltage, rated power, application, industry, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market.

Why buy this report?

1. The report identifies and addresses key markets for motor soft starter market, which would help suppliers review the growth in the demand for the product.

2. The report helps solution providers understand the pulse of the market, and provides insights into drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better, and will help in making strategic decisions.

