The oilfield equipment rental market is projected to reach USD 20.55 billion, by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 3.87%, from 2017 to 2022. Oilfield equipment are widely used during exploratory and production phase of an oil & gas well. Technological advancement in oilfield equipment and increase in global investments in exploration and production are expected to drive the oilfield equipment rental market in North America and the Middle East. Customized demands by drillers, as well as uncertain regulatory framework, can hinder the growth of the oilfield equipment rental market.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108349

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by Equipment, Application, and Region – Global Forecasts to 2022

Based on equipment, the drilling equipment segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market from 2017 to 2022. Due to wide usage and increased drilling activity across regions, the demand for drilling equipment is expected to grow over the next two years. Factors like these would drive the growth of the drilling equipment segment of the oilfield equipment rental market.

North America is currently the largest market for oilfield equipment rental, followed by the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. Extensive shale mining and increasing refracturing activities in the U.S. are driving the oilfield equipment rental market. The U.S. is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the region, followed by the market in Canada, during the forecast period.

Request for Sample Report: https://www.sdki.jp/sample-request-108349

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Oilfield Equipment Rental Market by Equipment, Application, and Region – Global Forecasts to 2022

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, among other experts, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

By Company Type: Tier 1- 30%, Tier 2- 35%, Tier 3- 35%

By Designation: C-Level- 10%, D-Level- 30%, Others- 60%

By Region: North America- 12%, Asia-Pacific- 55%, Europe- 10%, South America- 3%, Middle East- 11%, Africa- 9%

Note: The tier of the companies has been defined on the basis of their total revenue; as of 2015: Tier 1 = >USD 10 billion, Tier 2 = USD 1 billion to USD 10 billion, and Tier 3 = The leading players in the oilfield equipment rental market include Halliburton Company (U.S.), Schlumberger Limited (U.S.), Weatherford International, PLC (Switzerland), Superior Energy Services, Inc. (U.S.), Oil States International, Inc. (U.S.), and Parker Drilling Company (U.S.).

Why buy this report?

1. The report identifies and addresses the key markets for oilfield equipment rental, which would help suppliers review the growth in demand

2. The report helps solution providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into drivers, restraints, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and will help in making strategic decisions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 INTRODUCTION 14

1.1 OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY 14

1.2 MARKET DEFINITION 14

1.3 MARKET SCOPE 15

1.3.1 MARKETS COVERED 15

1.3.2 YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY 15

1.4 CURRENCY 16

1.5 LIMITATIONS 16

1.6 STAKEHOLDERS 16

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY 17

2.1 RESEARCH DATA 18

2.1.1 SECONDARY DATA 18

2.1.2 PRIMARY DATA 19

2.1.2.1 Key data from primary sources 19

2.1.2.2 Key industry insights 20

2.1.2.3 Breakdown of primary interviews 20

2.2 MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION 21

2.3 MARKET BREAKDOWN & DATA TRIANGULATION 23

2.4 RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS 24

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 25

4 PREMIUM INSIGHTS 30

4.1 ATTRACTIVE OPPORTUNITIES IN THE OILFIELD EQUIPMENT RENTAL MARKET, 2017–2022 30

4.2 OILFIELD EQUIPMENT RENTAL MARKET, BY REGION, 2016 31

4.3 OILFIELD EQUIPMENT RENTAL MARKET, BY EQUIPMENT, 2017 & 2022 32

5 MARKET OVERVIEW 33

5.1 INTRODUCTION 34

5.2 MARKET DYNAMICS 35

5.2.1 DRIVERS 35

5.2.1.1 Technological advancements in oilfield equipment 35

5.2.1.2 Increase in global investments in exploration & production (E&P) 36

5.2.1.3 Increased drilling activity 37

5.2.1.4 Growing unconventional hydrocarbon production in North America 38

The dynamic nature of business environment in the current global economy is raising the need amongst business professionals to update themselves with current situations in the market. To cater such needs, Shibuya Data Count provides market research reports to various business professionals across different industry verticals, such as healthcare & pharmaceutical, IT & telecom, chemicals and advanced materials, consumer goods & food, energy & power, manufacturing & construction, industrial automation & equipment and agriculture & allied activities amongst others.

For more information, please contact:

Shibuya Data Count

Email: [email protected]

Tel: + 81 3 45720790

Related Links

https://www.sdki.jp/