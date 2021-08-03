Mobile Payment Market Witnessing Shift from Single-use to Reusable Amidst COVID-19 Concerns

According to Trends Market Research, The global mobile payment market size was valued at $1.48 trillion in 2019, and is projected to reach $12.06 trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report analyses the global Mobile Payment Market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.
The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels. The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.
Request for Report Sample: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/13501
Key Market Segments
By Payment type
- Proximity
- Remote
By Transaction Mode
- Mobile Web Payments
- Near-Field Communication
- Short Message Service (SMS)/Direct Carrier Billing
- Others
By End User
- Personal
- Business
By Purchase Type
- Airtime Transfer & Top-ups
- Money Transfers & Bill Payments
- Merchandise & Coupons
- Travel & Ticketing
- Others
By Application
- Media & Entertainment
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Hospitality & Transportation
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Get a full access overview Buy Now: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/13501/Single
Key Market Players
- American express company
- Apple Inc.
- Google, LLC
- JPMorgan Chase & Co
- Mastercard
- One97 Communications Limited
- PayPal Holdings, Inc.
- PayU
- Samsung
- Visa Inc.
Overview of the Mobile Payment Market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2017-2019 historical data and 2020-2028 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development
Download a Sample Report with Table of Contents and Figures: https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/13501https://clarkcountyblog.com/