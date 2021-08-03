JCMR recently broadcasted a new study in its database that highlights the in-depth market analysis with future prospects of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market. The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, industry executives and other key people get ready-to-access and self analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. Some of the key players mentioned in this research are Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter), Silver Spring Networks, Honeywell Elster, Sensus, Siemens, EKA Systems (Eaton), Trilliant

COVID-19 Impact on Global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market

COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by the most recently discovered novel corona virus. Largely unknown before the outbreak began in Wuhan (China) in December 2019, COVID-19 has moved from a regional crisis to a global pandemic in just a matter of a few weeks.

In addition, production and supply chain delays were also witnessed during the second quarter which poised a challenge to the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market, since end-user industries were still not operating at their full capacity.

What are the market’s problems in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)?

Changing regulatory landscapes, operational barriers, and the emergence of alternative technologies are all impacting the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry.

What are the various types of segments covered in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market?

Total Market by Segment:

United States Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market, By Type, 2016-2021, 2022-2030 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2020 (%)

Smart Meter

Communication System

Meter Data Management Systems (MDMS)

United States Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market, By Application, 2016-2021, 2022-2030 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

United States Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2020 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Who are the top key players in the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

Landis+Gyr, Itron, Alcara Technologies (GE Meter), Silver Spring Networks, Honeywell Elster, Sensus, Siemens, EKA Systems (Eaton), Trilliant

Which region is the most profitable for the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

The emerging economies in the Asia Pacific region will be the lucrative markets for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) products. .

What is the current size of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market?

The current market size of global Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market is estimated to be USD XX in 2021.

North America is the region’s largest market for Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI).

North America includes countries such as the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America is the second-largest consumer and producer of electricity, after Asia Pacific. The US and Canada, which are among the largest consumers in this region as well as globally, constitute the largest share of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market.

Secondary Research:

This Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) research study made extensive use of secondary sources, directories, and databases such as Hoover’s, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, Factiva, and OneSource to identify and collect information useful for a technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global portable generator market. Other secondary sources included company annual reports, press releases, and investor presentations, white papers, certified publications, articles by recognized authors, manufacturer associations, trade directories, and databases.

Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Primary Research:

Various sources from both the supply and demand sides were interviewed during the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) primary research process to obtain qualitative and quantitative information for this report. Primary sources included industry experts from the core and related industries, as well as preferred suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, technology developers, researchers, and organizations from all segments of the value chain of this industry. To obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, in-depth interviews were conducted with a variety of primary respondents, including key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants.

Estimation of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Size

The total size of the Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market was estimated and validated using both top-down and bottom-up approaches. These methods were also widely used to estimate the size of various market sub segments. The following research methodologies were used to estimate market size:

Extensive secondary research was used to identify the industry’s key players.

The revenues generated by the market’s leading players in molecular diagnostics have been determined through primary and secondary research.

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were calculated using secondary sources and confirmed using primary sources.

TABLE OF CONTENTS OF Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Report

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) study objectives

1.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) definition

1.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) inclusions & exclusions

1.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market scope

1.5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) report years considered

1.6 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) currency

1.7 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) limitations

1.8 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry stakeholders

1.9 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) summary of changes

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) research data

2.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market breakdown and data triangulation

2.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) scope

2.4 impact of covid-19 on Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry

2.5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market size estimation

3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) PREMIUM INSIGHTS

4.1 attractive opportunities in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market

4.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market, by region

4.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market in North America, by end user & country

4.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market, by application

4.5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market, by end user

5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) MARKET OVERVIEW

5.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) introduction

5.2 covid-19 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) health assessment

5.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) road to recovery

5.4 covid-19 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) economic assessment

5.5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market dynamics

5.6 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) trends

5.7 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) market map

5.8 average pricing of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI)

5.9 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) trade statistics

5.8 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) value chain analysis

5.9 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) technology analysis

5.10 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) tariff and regulatory landscape

5.11 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI): patent analysis

5.14 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) porter’s five forces analysis

6 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Introduction

6.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Emergency

6.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Prime/Continuous

7 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) MARKET, BY END USER

7.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Introduction

7.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Residential

7.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Commercial

7.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industrial

8 GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS

8.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Introduction

8.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry by North America

8.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry by Asia Pacific

8.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry by Europe

8.5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry by Middle East & Africa

8.6 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) industry by South America

9 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Key Players Strategies

9.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Share Analysis Of Top Five Players

9.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Evaluation Framework

9.4 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Market Players

9.5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Company Evaluation Quadrant

9.6 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Competitive Leadership Mapping Of Start-Ups

9.7 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Competitive Scenario

10 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Major Players

10.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Startup/Sme Players

11 APPENDIX

11.1 Insights Of Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Industry Experts

11.2 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Discussion Guide

11.3 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Knowledge Store

11.4 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Available Customizations

11.5 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Related Reports

11.6 Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) Author Details

