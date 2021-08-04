Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Worth,Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2020-2028

Rising number of surgical procedures in hospitals is a significant factor driving growth of the chlorhexidine gluconate solution market.

Market Size – USD 174.9 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 1.8%, Market Trends – Growing geriatric population

The global Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market is expected to reach a market size of USD 202.6 Million by 2028 and register a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period, according to a latest report by Reports and Data. Steady growth of the chlorhexidine gluconate solution market can be attributed to rising number of surgical procedures in hospitals. Infections occurring during surgeries lead to problematic and intricate clinical scenarios. The surface of skin is considered to be a potential source of pathogens, and thus disinfecting and preparing skin during surgical procedures is essential. Presently, chlorhexidine gluconate solution is the most frequently used skin preparation agent in healthcare facilities. Also, surgical site infections are responsible for the most common hospital acquired infections in patients undergoing surgery. Patients contracting surgical site infection spent longer time in hospitals and are very likely to stay in intensive care unit (ICU), resulting in increased expenses.

Growing geriatric population is a key factor in fueling the growth of chlorhexidine gluconate solution market. With growing age, comes a higher chance of health issues, some of which might need surgery for their treatment. It has been found that, one in ten individuals who undergo surgery are in the age group of 65 years or above. As aging increases the likelihood of surgeries, there is also an increase in occurrence of surgical complications, including surgical site infections due to reduced immunity in geriatric people, thereby driving the demand for surgical wound cleanser, such as chlorhexidine gluconate solution. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), by 2050, population of people in the age group of 65 years or above is expected to reach about 1.5 billion.

Top companies profiled in the report include:

Xttrium Laboratories Inc.,

Afton Pharma,

Medichem SA,

the 3M Company,

Evonik Industries,

Becton,

Dickinson,

and Company,

Shanxi Dasheng Pharmaceutical Tech Co., Ltd.,

Ecolab Inc.,

Molnlycke Health Care AB,

and Lupin Limited.

Regional Analysis covers:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy UK Rest of EU

Asia Pacific India China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE Rest of MEA



Global Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution Market Segmentation:

By Types:

2% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution

4% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution

20% Chlorhexidine Gluconate Solution

Others

By Applications:

Preoperative Skin Preparation

Surgical Hand Scrub

Skin Wound & General Skin Cleanser

Healthcare Personal Hand Hygiene

