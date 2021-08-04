Polyaspartic Coatings Market Worth,Growth, Analysis, Company Profiles, and Forecast To 2028

The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing demand from building & construction industries

Market Size – USD 421.5 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.80%, Market Trends- Rising demand from the construction industry

The Polyaspartic Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 718.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is propelled by factors to reach essential characteristics such as resistance to fast curing time, humidity, smooth surface finish, chemical & abrasion resistance, superior adhesion, and other mechanical & physical properties needed in several applications such as the transportation, building & construction, industrial, and power generation sectors.

Pure polyurea coating is the effect of chemical reaction of isocyanates and amine-terminated resins. Pure polyurea plays a crucial role in defining the characteristics of the final coated surface. It is applied where higher tensile strength, elongation, and abrasion protection are required. Pure polyurea is favored as an anti-corrosive in effluent treatment, sewage, bed liners in automotive, harsh surfaces in flooring, and has a life span of 15-20 years. The rise in demand for properties such as superior tensile strength, better abrasion resistance, better film quality, and moisture sensitivity is pushing the market.

The report offers in depth insight about prominent players in the market, their market position, global and financial standing, license agreement, brand promotions and product portfolio. The global Polyaspartic Coatings market is highly competitive and consist of various key players at global and regional levels. These players are adopting various strategies like joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and new product launches to strengthen their market position.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Akzonobel,

The Sherwin-Williams Company,

Covestro AG,

SIKA AG,

BASF SE,

PPG Industries,

Carboline,

Hempel,

Flexmar Coatings, Inc.

Chromaflo Technologies Corporation,

Neogard, and Polyval Coatings Inc.

Polyaspartic Coatings Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Hybrid Polyurea

Pure Polyurea

Application Outlook:

Building & Construction

Transportation

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Others

The Polyaspartic Coatings market is segmented into five major regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



