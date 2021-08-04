Silicone Surfactants Market Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.80% – Exclusive Report by Reports and Data

Expansion of the cosmetics sector, the rising demand for Polyurethane (PU) Foams and strict government regulations on toxic products have resulted in boosting the silicone surfactants market.

The global Silicone Surfactants Market is forecasted to reach USD 3,161.5 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This type of surfactants, like dimethicone copolyol, contain hydrophilic and hydrophobic portions that help it in minimizing the surface tension of water. Reducing surface tension is a crucial, primary step in the formation of foam, wetting, and emulsification. The market is projected to witness considerable expansion during the forecast period. The market growth is resultant of a combination of different factors. One of the mentionable factors in this regards is its traits like bacteria resistance, hypo-allergic to the skin, and biocompatibility. The presence of these traits in this surfactant results in its extensive application in personal care products. In addition to that, its features like low thermal conductivity, and low weight have resulted in its increasing use for insulating industrial and agricultural buildings. It is also applicable in commercial buildings for maintaining uniform temperature and minimizing noise levels. Such diverse applications have positively impacted the growth of the market. Another mentionable factor supporting market growth is a continuous emphasis on R&D activities. Silicone surfactants- which are copolymers of polyethers and silicone, have recently been demonstrated to develop the efficiency of microemulsions. Such findings have only been possible due to systematic studies on its phase behavior, which has further developed the knowledge of self-assembly of large molecules. These findings are turning out to be useful to manufacture nanostructured materials, which in turn is expanding the area of operation of the market.

Market Overview:

The global Silicone Surfactants market is rapidly expanding over the last few years and is expected to register a robust CAGR in the coming years. Technological advancements, increasing need to develop sustainable and biodegradable products, and rising disposable income across the globe are key factors boosting global market growth. Increasing investments and funding from government to support materials and chemical industry and increasing demand for chemicals and raw material in various sectors including pharmaceutical and biotechnology, food and beverage, and increasing awareness about organic soaps and perfumes are further expected to fuel market growth.

Leading companies operating in the global Silicone Surfactants market are:

DOW Corning,

Evonik,

Wacker Chemie,

Momentive Performance Materials,

Shin-Etsu Chemical,

Innospec,

ELE,

Siltech,

Supreme Silicones,

and Elkem.

The report also provides details about segments in the global Silicone Surfactants market.

Market segment analysis:

Type Outlook:

Water-soluble

Oil-soluble

Application Outlook:

Foaming Agents

Emulsifiers

Wetting Agents

Defoaming Agents

Dispersants

Others

Regional Outlook:

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Rest of MEA



Key questions addressed in the global Silicone Surfactants market report:

What market size is the global Silicone Surfactants market expected to register during the forecast period?

Which regional market is projected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to register fastest revenue growth over the forecast period?

What are the key restraints hampering global Silicone Surfactants market growth?

What are the key factors boosting global revenue growth?

Which leading players are operating in the global Silicone Surfactants market?

