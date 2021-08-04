Thermal Ceramics Market Growth Is Boosted By Increasing Healthcare Applications And Medical Device Sales

The global Thermal Ceramics market is forecast to reach USD 7,274.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. They are used as insulation materials, due to their ability to withstand high temperatures, and are used for coating kilns and furnaces. Thermal ceramic products often exist in the form of blankets, boards, felts, loose fibers, vacuum molded or molded forms, paper, and textiles. Their lightness, resistance to thermal shock, and their solidity make them useful in many industries. Modern technologies make it possible to produce highly porous foam ceramics, intended for use in blast furnaces as insulation and are energy-efficient. These products substantially reduce energy consumption and emissions in a variety of high-temperature processing applications.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Thermal Ceramics market on the basis of Type, Temperature, End-Use Industry, and Region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Ceramic Fibers

Insulating Firebricks

Temperature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

650 – 1000 °Celsius

1000 – 1400 °Celsius

1400 – 1600 °Celsius

Above 1600 °Celsius

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Chemical and Petrochemical

Mining and Metal Processing

Manufacturing

Power Generation

Others

The main obstacle identified in the market that can threaten market growth is the environmental concern linked to refractories. The growing need for recycling refractories should create growth opportunities in the market for industry players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The ceramic fiber segment has dominated the market and is expected to grow at a fast pace. Insulating bricks are mainly used in glass industries, ceramic industries, aluminum smelting industries, iron and steel industries, non-ferrous metal industries, and industries of electricity production.

The manufacturing segment is expected to experience the fastest growth due to the automotive industry, mainly electric cars. In the production of electricity, they are used for thermal oxidizers, waste incineration, boilers, protection of personnel/equipment, polycrystalline silicon reactors, and others.

Asia-Pacific is expected to experience significant growth due to the growth of the metal processing industry, the automotive industry, and the construction sector in China.

Key participants include 3M, Ibiden, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Yeso Insulating Products, Morgan Advanced Materials, Isolite Insulating Products, Luyang Energy-Saving Materials, Unifrax, Bnz Materials, and RHI Magnesita N.V., among others.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have a massive downward impact on the global Thermal Ceramics market in 2020, the reason being the halt in the mining and metal processing activities, which were responsible for the significant demand in market share terms in 2019. After the pandemic, however, trends discussed in the study of the global market do hold ground.

Also, supply chain disruptions and production shutdowns have resulted in a downgraded outlook for the manufacturing industry, which is a significant market for thermal ceramics application, which will have short-term impacts on market sales that could have lasting effects. While the industry expects things to return to near normal state well before the end of 2020, negative demand shock caused by the crisis is likely to last.

