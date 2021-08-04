Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Future Trends and Business Opportunities 2028

The global blow-fill-seal technology market is forecast to reach USD 499.3 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is a procedure that is used to manufacture liquid-filled polymer containers in small volume as well as large volume. The technology was developed in Europe and has relatively high application in the pharmaceutical market.

Blow-Fill-Seal Technology Market Size – 331.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 5.20%, Market Trends – The rising preference for hygienic packaging.

Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology is used in filling of eye drops, inhalation, infusions, and other parental preparations. The major factors driving the market of Blow-Fill-Seal (BFS) technology are the growth in the pharmaceutical sectors and packaging market. Moreover, innovation in pharmaceutical packaging, convenient packaging, and rising demand for a qualitative technique for filling parental preparation, among others.

Request a free sample of this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1950

Regional Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



The blow-fill-seal (BFS) technology needs a relatively high cost for manufacture, which leads to the increasing price of the final product. This could hinder the market demand. Rising demand for aseptic packaging and regulations of pharmaceutical packaging products are influencing the market demand positively.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest market for blow-fill-seal technology, with a 32.6% share of market revenue in 2018. The rapid development of the food and beverages and pharmaceutical industries are expected to propel the demand in the region. Increase in disposable income and the change in lifestyle are leading to a rise in consumer choice for healthy and safe packaged products.

To avail discount on this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1950

Further key findings from the report suggest

Rising employment rate and increase in investment in emerging nations are forecasted to influence the market demand. Export incentives offered by several nations and robust trade agreements are some of the other factors that favor the demand for Blow Fill Seal Technology.

North America held a market share of 21.3% in the year 2018. Presence of well-established pharmaceutical companies and preference for hygienic and safe packaging are propelling the growth of the market.

Key participants include Recipharm, Unipharma, Rommelag, Unicep Packaging, Catalent, The Ritedose Corporation, Lyondellbasell, Weiler Engineering, Nupharma Group, Birgi Mefar Group, and among others.

In 2018, Weiler Engineering Inc. inaugurated the next generation ASEP-TECH BFS machine. It is a compact-sized machine that offers low output production of pharmaceutical products and small development batches with the application of aseptic technology.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Blow-Fill-Seal Technology market on the basis of product, raw material, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Bottles

Vials

Ampoules

Pre-Filled Syringes & Injectables

Raw Material Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

End-Use Outlook (Volume: Kilo Tons; Revenue: USD Million; 2018-2028)

Pharmaceuticals

Others

To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/blow-fill-seal-technology-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: http://google.ro/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Similar Reports :

Polyolefin Powders Market

Isopthalic Acid Market

Hybrid Adhesives & Hybrid Sealants Market

Medical Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Market

Building & Construction Chemicals Market

Friction Modifiers Market

Tow Prepreg Market