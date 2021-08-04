Non-woven Adhesives Market : What are the main applications and challenges?

The global non-woven adhesives market is forecast to reach USD 4,226.9 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Non-woven adhesives are being used extensively in healthcare industries. They are implemented for making baby products like diapers and training pants. Apart from child clothing, these adhesives are also used for making adult incontinence as well as feminine hygiene products. They are chosen for their low odor, softness, cohesion strength, high elasticity, and excellent processability. They comprise of a base polymer, plasticizer, tackifier, and an antioxidant.

Non-woven Adhesives Market Size – USD 2,306.4 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 7.80%, Market Trends – The advent of low production cost and waste minimization.

Request a free sample of this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1942

Further key findings from the report suggest

Styrenic Block Copolymers in the non-woven adhesives market are expected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.5% in the forecast period. They are used in construction for their properties of being lightweight and high strength among other polymers. With time they are slowly replacing traditional metal reinforcements.

Increasing initiatives taken by the governments as well as by manufacturers, along with increasing awareness among women is leading to propel the market for disposable, eco-friendly, and easy to use solutions for feminine hygiene. This advent of hygienic products is leading to market growth of non-woven products. In 2018, it was observed that female hygiene products held a market share of 23.0%.

In the construction segment, the utility of non-woven adhesives is to observe a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecast period. These adhesives are strong enough to be used for construction purposes as they are resistant and can withstand temperatures and mechanical stress.

Key participants H.B. Fuller Company, Lohmann-Koester GmbH & Co. KG, Beardow Adams, ADTEK Consolidated Sdn Bhd, Palmetto Adhesives, Moresco Corporation, Bostik, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, tesa SE, and Savare Specialty Adhesives, among others.

The driving factors mentioned above results in the appraisal of the market, whereas factors like their susceptibility to creep or joint when exposed to high temperatures may restrain the growth of this market. Further research in this field will lead to resolution of these pressing issues.

The populace of the Asia Pacific region is the main reason for the high demand of non-woven adhesives due to the rising demand in the baby as well as female hygiene products. The advancement in the field of medicine and surgery has also led to the rise in the growth of this market. The easy and minimal disposal for these products has led to an increased demand for the non-woven adhesives market.

Get discount on this report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/discount-enquiry-form/1942

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Non-woven Adhesives market on the basis of polymer type, application type, end-users, and region:

Polymer Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Styrenic Block Copolymers

Poly Alpha Olefins

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Baby Care

Female Hygiene

Medical

Vehicles

Others

End-Users Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Healthcare

Automotive

Construction

Others

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/non-woven-adhesives-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market.

Contact Us:

John W

Head of Business Development

Reports and Data | Web: http://google.az/url?q=https://www.reportsanddata.com

Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370

E-mail: [email protected]

Read Our Innovative Blogs @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/blogs

Similar reports :

1-Decene Market

Battery Additives Market

Cellulose Esters Market

Hydrogen Fuel Cell Market

Lead Acid Battery Market

Aseptic Packaging Market

Biodegradable Plastics Market

Plastic Caps & Closures Market