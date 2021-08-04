Textile Films Market Global Advancement and Latest Study Report 2020 to 2028

The global textile films market is forecast to reach USD 8,518.1 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market growth is attributed to a combination of various market factors.

Textile Films Market Size – USD 5,190.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth – CAGR of 6.30%, Market Trends –The rising application of breathable films for high-end hygiene products

One of the mentionable factors in this regards are changing preference among end-users and raising awareness & demand for eco-friendly products. This changing preference among end-users have increased the demand for Polyurethane (PU) based films which are sustainable, eco-friendly, and it is considered to be a low-VOC material. These films also give the scope of laminating and bonding different textiles. For this purpose, hot melt adhesive films are highly preferred among manufacturers. Thus, with the help of these films, multi-layer home textiles can be produced. These films also enable the users to apply iron-on labels to clothes. Some of its other advantages are effective detergent resistance, easy processability, and high resistance to oils, grease, and fuels. The scope of customization of textile coatings, improving the durability of textile and imbibing hand feel to the product are also contributing to the growth of the market. In addition to the mentioned factors, rising investment in the sports sector, continuous expansion of the technical textile market in regions like North America, and a stable and protective market in the US are also supporting the expansion of the market.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S.

Europe UK France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



Further key findings from the report suggest

The textile films market held a market share of USD 3.80 Billion in the year 2018. It is projected to witness a growth rate of 7.8% during the forecast period.

In regards to Product Type, the Breathable Films segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2.55 Billion in 2018, with the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. The revenue generated by the Breathable Films segment is attributed to its traits like water resistance, high-performance, breathability, and comfort that is crucial for end-users of this film like the healthcare sector, and sports industries.

In regards to Raw material, the Polyethylene (PE) segment generated the highest revenue of USD 2.13 Billion in 2018 with the second-highest CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Its extensive preference among manufacturers due to the traits like excellent ductility, high impact resistance, and minimized friction contributes to the revenue generated by this segment.

Key participants include Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Berry Global, Mitsui Hygiene Materials (Thailand) Co., Ltd., RKW Group, Toray Industries, Covestro, American Polyfilm, Inc., Arkema SA, Trioplast Industrier AB, Fatra A.S.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global textile films market according to Product Type, Availability, Raw Material, Application, and Region:

Product Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Non-Breathable Films

Breathable Films

Availability Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

White Textile film

Textile Gold

Textile Silver

Raw Material Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyethylene (PE)

Polyurethane (PU)

Others

Application Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Medical

Hygiene

Protective Apparel

Sportswear

Others

