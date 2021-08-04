Scratch-Resistant Glass Market to Expand Substantially Owing to Technological Innovations During 2028

The global scratch-resistant glass market is forecast to reach USD 4,896.8 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is rising rapidly as the demand for scratch-resistant glass is getting higher in the smartphone industries. The revolutionary growth in the smartphone industries directly propels the scratch-resistant market. These protective glasses have been trendy and add to the value of the midrange and flagship smartphones. Having paid a premium price for the flagships, the consumers cannot afford an aftermarket screen replacement if the devices get scratches. This way, these kind of glasses are highly in demand by the consumer side of the smartphone & tablet industries. The Asia Pacific region is forecasted to generate the highest revenue of USD 4.13 Billion in the year 2026, owing to its record increasing sales in the mid-range and premium smartphones in the developing economies such as India and Bangladesh.

Smartphone & tablets market had a market share of 28.6% throughout the forecast period. Smartphone & tablet have the highest amount of usage of the scratch-resistant glasses as these devices are used as the daily drivers and have more chances to get scratches. The midrange lineups of smartphones are propelling the market.

North America is accounted to gain 30.1% of market possession by 2026 with a CAGR of 10.3% in the forecast period.

Europe is forecasted to witness a significant growth in the overall market, with 19.7% of market possession by 2026 and CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period.

Key participants include Corning Incorporated, SCHOTT AG, AGC Inc., Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., Edmund Optics, Crystalwise Technology, Rubicon Technology Inc., Precision Sapphire Technologies, Ltd., KYOCERA Corporation, and Monocrystal.

