Polyaspartic Coatings Market Experience important Growth during the Forecast Period 2028

The polyaspartic coatings market is expected to reach USD 718.2 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The market is propelled by factors to reach essential characteristics such as resistance to fast curing time, humidity, smooth surface finish, chemical & abrasion resistance, superior adhesion, and other mechanical & physical properties needed in several applications such as the transportation, building & construction, industrial, and power generation sectors.

Pure polyurea coating is the effect of chemical reaction of isocyanates and amine-terminated resins. Pure polyurea plays a crucial role in defining the characteristics of the final coated surface. It is applied where higher tensile strength, elongation, and abrasion protection are required. Pure polyurea is favored as an anti-corrosive in effluent treatment, sewage, bed liners in automotive, harsh surfaces in flooring, and has a life span of 15-20 years. The rise in demand for properties such as superior tensile strength, better abrasion resistance, better film quality, and moisture sensitivity is pushing the market.

Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Million ; 2018-2028)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East & Africa

APAC is anticipated to witness the highest rate of 7.8% during the forecast period. Developing innovation & growth and increasing demand from the industrial sector for enhanced products are spurring the use of polyaspartic coatings. China is investing in residential and commercial construction to match the infrastructure demand of the increasing population, which in turn plays an essential role in accelerating the market in the country.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The polyaspartic coatings market is estimated to reach USD 630.8 Million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period.

Government of India has declared allocation of about USD 7.34 billion for the development of smart cities, across the country.

The hybrid polyurea accounts for a larger share of 62.8% of the market in 2018.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

The Sherwin-Williams Company is one of the principal producers of polyaspartic coatings and launched EnviroLastic, which has anti-microbial characteristics and can be applied to resist mildew, molds, and fungus in storage tanks and the food processing industry.

The Key players in the Polyaspartic Coatings Market include Akzonobel, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Covestro AG, SIKA AG, BASF SE, PPG Industries, Carboline, Hempel, Flexmar Coatings, Inc. Chromaflo Technologies Corporation, Neogard, and Polyval Coatings Inc.

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Type, Technology, Application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Hybrid Polyurea

Pure Polyurea

Technology Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Water-Borne

Solvent-Borne

Powder Coatings

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Building & Construction

Transportation

Infrastructure

Power Generation

Others

