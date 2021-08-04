Dry Mouth Relief Market Size, Share, Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2028

Increasing incidence of dry mouth owing to side-effects of medicines, availability of a wide range of affordable dry mouth relief products, and rising awareness regarding dry mouth are key factors driving market growth

Market Size – USD 2.21 Million in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 4.4%, Market Trends – Rising consumption of medications causing dry mouth

The global dry mouth relief market size is expected to reach USD 3.12 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.4%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising incidence of dry mouth owing to increased consumption of medications, as a side-effect of chemotherapy and radiotherapy, from nerve damage or dehydration, and conditions affecting salivary glands has been boosting demand for dry mouth relief products and is a key factor expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. Availability of wide range of products, increasing affordability, and growing awareness regarding the condition are some other key factors expected to fuel revenue growth of the market over the forecast period.

Dry mouth, also called Xerostomia, occurs when salivary glands produce insufficient amount of saliva to prevent drying of the mouth. Dry mouth can be uncomfortable and can be treated by over-the-counter saliva substitutes, mouthwash specifically designed for dry mouth, and regular water intake. Sugar-free chewing gums, toothpastes, patches, and oral rinses are widely available in the market for the treatment of dry mouth. Demand for these products has increased significantly over the recent past owing to increasing incidence of dry mouth in geriatric patients and as a side effect of diabetes, anemia, and hypertension, among others. Dry mouth can also be a side effect of muscle relaxant and sedatives.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

GlaxoSmithKline, Colgate-Palmolive, Chattem, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Sanofi, Wrigley, Lotte, BioXtra, Nature’s Sunshine, Sunstar, Dr. Fresh, 3M, Hager Pharma, Xlear, Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc., Wisconsin Pharmacal Company, Oral Biotech, and TheraBreath.

Some Key Highlights from the Report:

Mouthwash segment is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market over the forecast period owing to increasing recommendation of mouthwash by doctors due to their anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

E-commerce segment is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over the forecast period owing to increasing penetration of e-commerce channels, rising preference for doorstep delivery, and availability of wide range of products on a single channel.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market owing to increasing consumption and demand for dry mouth relief products, rising geriatric population, increasing burden of cancer and other chronic illnesses, and availability of advanced products in the market.

Competitive Landscape:

Dominant key players in the market are adopting various strategies like mergers and acquisition, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures and product launches to gain a robust footing in the market. Growing demand for various medical products, increasing adoption of home-care settings, point-of-care diagnosis, high demand for vaccines and medication for controlling COVID-19 is expected to benefit the key companies throughout the forecast period.

Global Dry Mouth Relief Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Mouthwash

Spray

Lozenges

Gel

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

E-commerce

Supermarket

Others

The global Dry Mouth Relief market is broadly divided into 5 major regions, viz. North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook:

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany K. Italy France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia A.E. South Africa Rest of MEA



