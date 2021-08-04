The global dialysis market is estimated to reach US$127.4 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.29% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024.The factors such as higher prevalence among aging population, increasing diabetic population, rising healthcare spending and increasing cases of ESRD are expected to drive the market. However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high treatment costs, stringent regulations and rising kidney transplantation procedures.

A few notable trends include rising demand for home dialysis, favorable reimbursement structure, technological advancements and preference of dialysis treatment over transplant.

“The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry: Global Dialysis Market Report with impact of 2021

The global dialysis market is expected to grow in future due to growing number of patients suffering from diabetes, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising awareness regarding kidney diseases.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global dialysis market, segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis.

• The major regional markets (North America, EMEA and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

• Dialysis Products Manufacturers

• Dialysis Services Providers

• Consulting Firms

+ Table of Content +

1. Market Overview

1.1 Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

1.2 End Stage Renal Disease (ESRD)

1.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of Dialysis Methods

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.2 Rise in Unemployment

2.3 Decline in Global Trade

2.4 Decline in Industrial Production

2.5 Accelerating Global Poverty

