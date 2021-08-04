Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Drugs Market Report with impact of 2021

The global non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs market is expected to reach US$84.34 billion in 2029, growing at a CAGR of 39.13%, for the duration spanning 2018-2029. The factors such as rising healthcare expenditure, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, surging diabetic population, escalating obese population, unmet medical needs and sedentary lifestyles are expected to drive the growth of the market.

However, the market growth would be challenged by lethargic drug approval process, high treatment cost and less definitive diagnostic methods for NASH/NAFLD.

A few notable trends include surging market penetration for NASH major drugs, increasing prevalence of NASH, progressing NASH diagnosis methods and biomarkers, NASH pipeline drugs under development and growth in e-commerce pharmaceutical products sales.

The fastest growing regional market would be the U.S., due to the increasing prevalence of NASH, along with forthcoming launches of various NASH therapeutic drugs. Moreover, Europe is also expected to hold a significant share in the global NASH therapeutics market, owing to the growing awareness amongst the inhabitants, regarding NASH diagnosis and treatment methods.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs market, segmented into Off Label Drugs and Therapeutic Drugs sub markets.

The major regional markets (the U.S., Europe and Rest of World) have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

NAFLD/NASH Drugs Manufacturers

Chemical Suppliers

End Users (Hospital, Medical centers, Clinical Institutes)

Healthcare Consulting Firms

+ Table Of Content +

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Causes & Symptoms

1.3 Diagnosis

1.4 Treatment

1.5 Off-Label Treatment

1.6 Therapeutic Treatment

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Rise in Number of COVID-19 Cases

2.2 Growth in Government Spending on Healthcare

2.3 Rise in Application of Biomarkers

2.4 Impact on NASH Therapeutics Clinical Trials

3. Global NASH Market

3.1 Global NASH Drugs Market Forecast by Value

3.2 Global NASH Drugs Market Value Forecast by Drug Class

3.3 Global NASH Off-Label Drugs Market Forecast by Value

