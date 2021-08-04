Global Telehealth Market Report with impact of 2021

The global telehealth market is forecasted to reach US$20.18 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 7.95% for the period spanning 2020-2024. The factors such as rising chronic respiratory disease incidence, increasing geriatric population, inclining personal healthcare expenditures, growing possession of smartphones, escalating online consultants in China and supportive government policies are expected to drive the market.

However, growth of the industry would be challenged by the lack of utilization and low consumer awareness. Few notable trends include increasing telecare systems in Europe, rising consolidation activities, growing funding deals, high demand of B2B2C/DTC telehealth model and surging adoption of big data.

"The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created a favorable impact on the telehealth market as the demand for this technology has increased rapidly.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to rising ageing population, growing demand for telehealth monitoring hardware (blood pressure meters, blood glucose meters, weight scale, pulse oximeters & peak flow meters) and launch of various subsidies to this industry by government in region.

Scope of the report:

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global telehealth market on the basis of segments i.e. service, hardware & software and applications i.e. radiology, cardiology, urgent care, remote ICU, psychiatry and dermatology.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) have been analyzed along with country coverage of US, UK, Germany, France and China.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

Healthcare Providers

Raw Material Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

+ Table Of Content +

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Telehealth Components

1.3 Telehealth Applications

1.4 Telehealth Platforms

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Decline in Global GDP Growth

2.3 Change in Organic Traffic

2.4 Disruption of Supply Chain

2.5 Growth in Spending on Healthcare

2.6 US Telehealth Market

2.7 Europe Telehealth Market

2.8 Asia-Pacific Telehealth Market

