Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Report with impact of 2021

The global molecular diagnostics market is estimated to reach US$17.96 billion in 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.16% for the period spanning from 2020 to 2024. The factors such as rising emergence of infectious diseases rise in global ageing population, increasing incidence of cancer cases are expected to drive the market.

However, growth of the industry will be challenged by high initial cost, dearth of trained professionals, urgent need for proper infrastructure and delay in the approval of new molecular diagnostic tests.

A few notable trends include progressing sample-to-answer molecular diagnostics market, growth in point of care diagnostics (poct), booming medical devices industry, innovation and technical developments, emergence of liquid biopsy solutions, targeting anti-biotic resistance , decentralization of diagnostic testing, advances in genomics and proteomics.

Scope of the report:

• The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global molecular diagnostics market, segmented into, infectious diseases, oncology, genetics, blood screening, and tissue typing.

• The major regional markets (North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific) have been analyzed.

• The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Target Audience:

• Diagnostics Product Manufacturers

• End Users

• Consulting Firms

• Investment Banks

+ Table Of Content

1. Overview

1.1 Diagnostics

1.2 Molecular Diagnostics

1.3 Purpose of Molecular Diagnostics

2. Molecular Diagnostics in COVID-19 Testing

2.1 COVID-19 Diagnostics

2.2 Molecular Diagnostics for COVID-19

2.3 Molecular Diagnostics Test Vendors

2.4 COVID-19 Test in Development

2.5 COVID-19 Molecular Diagnostics Test Kit Production Capacity

3. Global Molecular Diagnostics Market

3.1 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Value

3.2 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Application

3.3.1 Global Infectious Disease Testing Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Infectious Disease Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Infectious Disease Testing Market Value by Type

3.3.4 Global CT/NG Market by Value & Volume

3.3.5 Global CT/NG Market Forecast by Value & Volume

3.3.6 Global HPV Testing Market by Value & Volume

3.3.7 Global HPV Testing Market Forecast by Value & Volume

3.3.8 Global Oncology Testing Market by Value

3.3.9 Global Oncology Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.10 Global Blood Screening Testing Market by Value

3.3.11 Global Blood Screening Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.3.12 Global Genetic Testing Market by Value

3.3.13 Global Genetic Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Technology

3.4.1 Global PCR Testing Market by Value

3.4.2 Global PCR Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by End Use

3.5.1 Global Hospitals & Clinics Testing Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Hospitals & Clinics Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Global Diagnostics Laboratories Testing Market by Value

3.5.4 Global Diagnostics Laboratories Testing Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Region

